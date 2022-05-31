Van Nuys driver dies after Tesla slams into tree in Lake Balboa – LA Daily News

Ads

E-Edition

Get the latest news delivered daily!

Get the latest news delivered daily!

E-Edition

Trending:

A 52-year-old man died after he lost control of the Tesla he was driving and hit a tree along the border of Lake Balboa and Encino early Saturday morning, May 28, authorities said.

Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the crash in the 17700 block of Victory Boulevard, just east of White Oak Avenue, about 12:30 a.m. and found the man trapped inside the vehicle, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Investigators believe the man was driving at a high rate of speed westbound along Victory Boulevard, Officer B. Llamas of the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division said.

The man died at the scene. Coroner officials identified him as Richard Mortiz of Van Nuys.

Video in the aftermath of the crash showed a dark-colored Tesla in the roadway with major front-end and driver’s side damage as firefighters worked to cut off the driver’s side door. A tire lay in the middle of the roadway a short distance away from the car. A power pole also appeared to have been taken out.

It wasn’t immediately known if the Tesla’s autopilot feature was turned on at the time of the crash.

City News Service contributed to this story.

Get the latest news delivered daily!

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

Copyright © 2022 MediaNews Group

source