Netflix Losing Huge Chunk of 'Criminal Minds' in June – PopCulture.com

May 25, 2022

Netflix’s latest announcement of catalog changes is going to devastate Criminal Minds fans. The first 10 seasons of the show will be leaving Netflix on Thursday, June 30. For a show of this length, that doesn’t leave much time to complete a binge-watch.

Criminal Minds Seasons 1 through 12 are currently available on Netflix, but not for long. In June, Netflix will lose the first 10 seasons of the show, but will keep Season 11 and Season 12 for now. There are 15 seasons of Criminal Minds in total, so Netflix was already the wrong place for a completionist to check it out. Still, this is a major loss to Netflix’s catalog of licensed material, and it has some fans disappointed.

Fans looking for a different place to stream Criminal Minds specifically should check out Paramount+. The streamer has all 15 seasons, and as it shares a parent company with CBS, it is likely to retain the rights and keep the show in its catalog. There is even a Criminal Minds sequel in development which will air on Paramount+ from the get-go. Paramount+ comes with a 7-day free trial, and it starts at $4.99 per month. You can also save money by paying yearly.

Alternatively, you can find 3 seasons of Criminal Minds on Hulu and 1 season on Amazon Prime Video. All 15 seasons are available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, YouTube and iTunes, among others. Finally, if you really want to secure access to binge and re-watch Criminal Minds to your heart’s content, the safest bet is a hard copy. At the time of this writing, the entire series is available in one DVD box set for $119.99.

Criminal Minds is a police procedural drama about a unique FBI team tasked with profiling murderers and violent criminals. They use behavioral analysis to investigate crimes and track down perpetrators — often sociopaths and psychopaths. The show was a unique hit in its genre, reaching a younger demographic than procedurals often succeed with and maintaining high ratings for a decade and a half on the air.

Criminal Minds just concluded its run in 2020, but it wasn’t long before Paramount+ began work on a follow-up. In 2021, the streamer ordered a 10-episode revival series which is in the works now. At the same time, it ordered a docu-series called The Real Criminal Minds about the science of behavior analysis that inspired the show. So far, neither project has a premiere date set. All 15 seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming now on Paramount+.

