8 types of Instagram bios no one ever wants to see – DailyO

First impression is the last impression. This might not be true in the real world, anymore. But for Instagram, this is exactly what you should follow.

Your Instagram bio is the first thing that others notice. In a private account on Instagram, the display picture of the user is quite small to make any assumptions. Therefore, the bio does the job here.

It affects your chances of getting noticed. Many understand the gram game quite well. And then there are those who fail miserably at this task.

There are some typical Insta bio categories that everyone absolutely hates or make you cringe. And adding them to the follower list is a rare scenario.

To help you avoid these mistakes, we have listed some common types of Insta bios that everyone literally hates.

8 WORST TYPES OF INSTAGRAM BIOS

1. CAKE MURDERS

It’s Instagram bio not your birth chart. This type of Instagram bio is quite common among the kids who have recently joined the social media app, perhaps the first app they are on after getting their hands on the thing called the Internet.

Please stop writing-



2. RELATIONSHIP STATUS

Mentioning that you are single in your bio will not make your dream boy or girl propose to you immediately.

Writing single boy, single ready to mingle, just single, I am single and so on will not help.

Even those in a relationship also mention their status as ‘taken’ or using some other code word, often suggested by their partners (half of whom are made to do so by their insecure partners).



3. LOVE YOU MOM AND DAD

We get it that you love your parents. But Instagram bio is not the right place to show this love.

Parents of people who write ‘love you mom and dad’ in their bios are not even on Instagram to read that.

Love them in real instead of professing your love on Instagram bios.



4. SOMETHING NO ONE CAN EVER UNDERSTAND

Even if your phone supports different fonts and styles, avoid using them while writing your Instagram bio.

Some users choose the weirdest font, the weirdest pattern and out-of-the-word symbols that no one can understand or read.

So these are a big No-No.



5. THE PHILOSOPHER

Then there are those who drop a small life lesson in their bios for no reason.

Trust me they are of no use. The commonly used ones are:



6. DEVIL INSIDE

Many young boys and girls believe that they have a devil inside them. And they declare the same in their Instagram bios, using the devil emoji. But most attempts at describing this aspect, turn out to be the most horrifying texts.



7. KARMA BELIEVERS

After a small heartbreak or inconvenience, everyone on Instagram starts believing in karma all of a sudden.

How can they miss mentioning this in their bios?

Karma believer, KARMA (in caps), Krama is truth and all about karma is a common sight on Instagram.



8. ATTITUDE BOY, PAPA KI PARI

Many do not fail to mention important things like attitude boy in their Instagram bios.

Meanwhile, girls prefer Papa ki Pari, in general. Really want to know when will all this stop?



What is the cringiest Instagram bio you have come across? Let us know in the comments.

Varsha Vats believes in unbiased journalism, and loves writing on health, lifestyle, food, entertainment and anything other than politics. She is a Senior Sub editor at DailyO.

source