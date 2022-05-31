Best iPad deals May 2022 – The Verge

Ads

From the entry-level iPad to the largest, fastest iPad Pro

While some of the best iPad deals happen around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can still find plenty of great discounts if you know where to look. Whether you’re after the high-end iPad Pro or the most affordable Apple tablet, the entry-level iPad, there’s likely a sale going on somewhere you may be interested in.

Of course, it’s difficult to know exactly where you can find the most notable deals unless you’re scouring the major retailers on a daily basis. But that’s often what our deal hunters at The Verge are doing each and every day, so let us help you out. Below, we’ve listed the best deals you can get on each iPad model that is currently available, some of which are outgoing models with freshly introduced replacements.

Announced during Apple’s iPhone 13 event, the 2021 iPad is Apple’s latest entry-level tablet and replaces the eighth-gen model from 2020. The latter is essentially unavailable at this point, though. That being the case, you can occasionally purchase a refurbished model via Apple, Woot, and other retailers.

The current ninth-generation iPad starts at $329, just like its predecessor, though the base model now has 64GB of storage instead of 32GB. This model is currently available at Walmart and Amazon for a modest discount at $309. The next bump up in storage, to 256GB, normally costs $479, but Walmart and Amazon have that configuration with Wi-Fi for $429. This is an especially good deal, as it normally only drops to $449. If you prefer your iPad to include cellular connectivity, the 64GB, LTE-equipped configuration runs $459, and the 256GB variant $609.

The updates for the 2021 model include a faster A13 Bionic processor and a 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage, a feature designed for keeping you framed up and centered while on video calls. Many other features carry over from its predecessor; the new entry-level model has the same 10.2-inch display, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the home button, and a Smart Connector for connecting a Smart Keyboard.

Apple’s latest, entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

The sixth-generation iPad Mini has a larger screen than its predecessor, along with a top-of-the-line processor, support for USB-C, and options for 5G. It has forfeited its 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and dedicated home button in the process, but overall it’s a solid device that brings a fully refreshed design to Apple’s small tablet form factor.

The changes and refinements to the new iPad Mini come at a heftier price, however, and the new 64GB Wi-Fi model now starts at $499. Electing for 256GB of storage brings the price up to $649, while the 5G cellular models are $649 for 64GB and $799 for 256GB. These are some big numbers for a small iPad, and the larger iPad Air might be worth considering if you prefer your dollar to go further with more screen real estate. But if you want the latest and greatest from Apple in a smaller format, this is where the action is.

Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

Right now, there are some sizable discounts on the sixth-gen Mini, and inventory is no longer scarce like it was just a few months ago. Amazon and Best Buy are both offering the 64GB model with Wi-Fi in all colors for $399.99. If you prefer shopping at Target, it also has the 64GB iPad Mini for $399.99 in space gray. You’re getting about $100 off regardless of which of those retailers you choose, and it’s the lowest price to date. If you’re in need of additional storage, Amazon is selling the 256GB Wi-Fi model in select colors for $539.99 — another big discount of about $109 and yet another all-time low. As for the 5G-equipped variant, usually selling for $649, it’s also available at Amazon for about $100, dropping its price to $549.99.

If the prior-generation iPad Mini has given any indication, sizable deals on the 2021 iPad Mini will usually be light and infrequent, partly because it has such minimal competition in its product segment. So it’s nice to see a great discount on it, for now, making it a good time to pick one up that fits your needs in terms of storage, connectivity, and budget.

The latest iPad Air usually costs $599 but is currently available at a (slightly) discounted price. Walmart has knocked $40 off the 64GB Wi-Fi-equipped configuration, bringing the 10.9-inch tablet down to $559 in its blue and pink colors. It’s not a massive markdown by any stretch, but it’s the lowest price you can find right now for the tablet that just came out in March.

For those who crave more storage on the new iPad Air, the only decent deal around right now on the 256GB configuration is Amazon’s offering of $729 for the space gray model. That reflects just a $20 discount off the usual price of $749, which isn’t great, but having only 64GB may feel very limiting on such a capable tablet. We’ve seen this model dip lower to around $679 before, but for now, this is as good as it gets.

The 2022 iteration of Apple’s lightweight tablet is similar in terms of its capabilities when measured against the previous-gen model but still offers a handful of iterative upgrades. The most pronounced improvement is the M1 processor, which offers better performance, and the front-facing 12MP camera comes equipped with Apple’s Center Stage feature that helps to keep a moving subject centered when recording video or during video calls.

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

The 2021 iPad Pro stands at the top of Apple’s tablet line. It now shares the same processor as the cheaper iPad Air but still features standout reasons to opt for a Pro — such as Face ID unlocking and more base storage. Also, if display quality is the most important factor in your purchasing decision, the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is the way to go. The larger variant of the fifth-gen model makes use of a Mini LED display, which is engineered to produce deeper blacks and better contrast, much like OLED technology. Additionally, both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros tout Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip as well as features like Center Stage. They’re still the most impressive and expensive iPads to date, with the 11- and 12.9-inch configurations typically starting at $799 and $1,099, respectively.

The 11-inch, 128GB iPad Pro with Wi-Fi starts at $799. While we’ve previously seen the price of this model drop to as low as $650, right now, it’s discounted to $749 ($50 off) in both colorways from Walmart and Amazon. If you’re looking for the cellular version, the 5G-equipped, 128GB model is also on sale at Amazon for $979 (just $20 off).

Additionally, both retailers have taken $200 off the 1TB Wi-Fi model of the 11-inch iPad Pro. Right now, you can get that configuration with all that juicy storage for $1,299.99 at Amazon and Walmart, matching its lowest price.

Apple’s latest iPad Pros feature the company’s M1 processor, Thunderbolt 3 port, 120Hz refresh rate, and Face ID.

If you prefer the 12.9-inch model with its fancy Mini LED display, it’s available in the 128GB configuration with Wi-Fi right now at Walmart for $999, the second-best price we’ve seen on Apple’s highest-end tablet to date. Additionally, Amazon is taking about $250 off of the 2TB variant, dropping the sale price to $1,949.99. If you’re looking for some middle-of-the-road storage, the 256GB variant in space gray is on sale at Walmart for $1,099, a $100 discount.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

