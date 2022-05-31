7 things to know this week in Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, Cheshire – Meriden Record-Journal

Ads

Things to know this week include Wallingford 350th Jubilee planning, a report on COVID relief spending in Meriden schools and a possible increase in fire department fees in Southington.

Municipal offices are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Here’s our complete list of seven things to know as you start your week.

Ads

1. COVID relief spending in Meriden schools

The Meriden Board of Education’s finance committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday May 31 in the board room of 22 Liberty Street.

According to a meeting agenda, the committee will receive reports from multiple departments including summaries of the school district’s spending of federal COVID-19 relief monies.

2. Wallingford Jubilee committee

The Wallingford 350th Steering & Directors Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m. in the Wallingford Public Library board room, 200 North Main St. The meeting can also be accessed via Google Meet with the link https://meet.google.com/fwc-upnk-xcz. The committee will discussed event updates and marketing and event planning logistics

3. Fire department fee schedule in Southington

Southington officials are considering raising their fees charged when the Fire Department reviews building plans.

Town leaders said the department charges less than surrounding towns and could raise the fees.

The town’s ordinance review committee will consider the increase at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. at the John Weichsel Municipal Center, 200 N. Main St.

4. Meriden teacher of the year

The Meriden Public Schools will hold its reception, during which the district’s teacher of the year for 2023 will be named, on Wednesday, June 1. The event will take place in the pavilion of Edison Middle School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

5. Capital spending plan in Cheshire

A joint Town Council special meeting and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Room 207/209 of Town Hall, 84 S. Main St. On the agenda is the proposed Capital Expenditure Plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

6. Quinnipiac Trail Committee in Wallingford

The Quinnipiac River Linear Trail Advisory Committee of Wallingford is scheduled to meet on Thursday in Wallingford Town Hall Room 315 at 7 p.m. The agenda includes introduction of guests and new members and a public question and answer period among other items.

7. Legal services in Cheshire

The Town Council Planning Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday at 7 p.m. On the agenda is a discussion regarding labor council legal services RFP results and selection process. The meeting can be viewed live at youtube.com/c/CheshireChannel14. Public comments can be made virtually via email at Comments@cheshirect.org, and by voice message prior to the meeting at 203 271-6638.

Things to know this week include Wallingford 350th Jubilee planning, a report on COVID relief spending in Meriden schools and a possible increase in fire department fees in Southington.

Municipal offices are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Here’s our complete list of seven things to know as you start your week.

The Meriden Board of Education’s finance committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday May 31 in the board room of 22 Liberty Street.

According to a meeting agenda, the committee will receive reports from multiple departments including summaries of the school district’s spending of federal COVID-19 relief monies.

The Wallingford 350th Steering & Directors Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m. in the Wallingford Public Library board room, 200 North Main St. The meeting can also be accessed via Google Meet with the link https://meet.google.com/fwc-upnk-xcz. The committee will discussed event updates and marketing and event planning logistics

Southington officials are considering raising their fees charged when the Fire Department reviews building plans.

Town leaders said the department charges less than surrounding towns and could raise the fees.

The town’s ordinance review committee will consider the increase at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. at the John Weichsel Municipal Center, 200 N. Main St.

The Meriden Public Schools will hold its reception, during which the district’s teacher of the year for 2023 will be named, on Wednesday, June 1. The event will take place in the pavilion of Edison Middle School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A joint Town Council special meeting and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Room 207/209 of Town Hall, 84 S. Main St. On the agenda is the proposed Capital Expenditure Plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Quinnipiac River Linear Trail Advisory Committee of Wallingford is scheduled to meet on Thursday in Wallingford Town Hall Room 315 at 7 p.m. The agenda includes introduction of guests and new members and a public question and answer period among other items.

The Town Council Planning Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday at 7 p.m. On the agenda is a discussion regarding labor council legal services RFP results and selection process. The meeting can be viewed live at youtube.com/c/CheshireChannel14. Public comments can be made virtually via email at Comments@cheshirect.org, and by voice message prior to the meeting at 203 271-6638.

Home Sports Obituaries Contact Us

Sign Up for our Newsletters

Work With Us

Copyright 2022

500 South Broad St, 2nd Floor, Meriden, CT 06450

+1-203-235-1661

circulation@record-journal.com

advertising@record-journal.com

newsroom@record-journal.com

The RJ Media Group

Our mission: To be the primary catalyst that motivates people to contribute to the intellectual, civic and economic vitality of our communities.

Advertise with us

Copyright 2022

source