Netflix’s layoffs reveal a larger diversity challenge in tech – Protocol

Ads

Netflix just laid off 150 full-time employees and a number of agency contractors. Many of them were the company’s most marginalized employees.

It quickly became clear that many of the laid-off contractors possessed marginalized identities.

After Netflix’s first round of layoffs, there was a brief period of relief for the contractors who ran Netflix’s audience-oriented social media channels, like Strong Black Lead, Most and Con Todo. But the calm didn’t last.

Last week, Netflix laid off 150 full-time employees and a number of agency contractors. The customary #opentowork posts flooded LinkedIn, many coming from impacted members of Netflix’s talent and recruiting teams. A number of laid-off social media contractors also took to Twitter to share the news. It quickly became clear that similar to the layoffs at Tudum, Netflix’s entertainment site, many of the affected contractors possessed marginalized identities. The channels they ran focused on Black, LGBTQ+, Latinx and Asian audiences, among others.

Protocol identified at least 40 people from marginalized backgrounds who lost their jobs in the latest round of cuts. Netflix would not comment on the exact number of laid-off workers who were from marginalized communities but it did say that among Netflix’s full-time workers, representation of women and POC remained the same.

The news comes on the tail of a rough year for Netflix. Its latest earnings report revealed the loss of 200,000 subscribers globally during the first quarter of 2022, and predicted the loss of 2 million more. Stock prices promptly dropped, greatly impacting employees who opted for majority option-based compensation. Not to mention the downward trend of the economy more broadly.

Netflix isn’t alone in cutting costs by trimming its workforce right now, and it makes sense that contracted workers would be some of the first to go. But the company’s decision to pull resources from projects aimed at underrepresented audiences run by a number of underrepresented workers has led to a backlash. The move represents a wider trend in layoffs: Marginalized workers and initiatives are often deemed non-essential and are the first to go when a company is pushed to make cuts.

“It is really frustrating to feel like those communities are the expendable ones,” said a former contractor, who was granted anonymity to protect her severance agreement with Netflix.

The Netflix gig was a dream come true for many of the journalists and creatives laid off last week. Similar to warehouse workers who were let go by Peloton in February, they enjoyed the job security and benefits of working for a tech company: an unfamiliar feeling in both the media and manufacturing industries. Some earned six-figure salaries. The contract workers Protocol spoke with worked full-time for Netflix, but were not technically Netflix employees: They worked for a creative agency called Made by Fabric. Fabric gave the employees health care and other benefits, and they were allowed to freelance for other outlets, but because of Fabric’s high salary and their full-time status, they didn’t feel compelled to. Fabric’s website is up, but its domain and LinkedIn page no longer work. It’s unclear if the agency still exists, as all of the contractors who worked with Netflix were laid off. Fabric did not respond to Protocol’s requests for comment.

Netflix declined to specify its relationship with Fabric, or whether the agency was created by Netflix. The workers Protocol spoke with said it seemed like Netflix was Fabric’s only client. One social media contractor said everyone was made to switch from management services company PRO Unlimited to Fabric in 2021. The setup was confusing.

“I heard a lot of Netflix employees in particular gripe about the setup of us working for an agency,” the former contractor said. “We had a Netflix employee that we had to report to, but we also had bosses at the agency. There was this constant struggle between who gives us assignments.” This type of conflict isn’t unique to Netflix.

That power struggle didn’t matter too much when it came to the actual work. Both contractors described the environment as incredibly supportive and affirming. “It was the most diverse workplace I’ve ever been in,” one of them said. They were passionate about the work, most of which had to do with reaching Netflix viewers who shared their identities. But their contract status inherently made them more vulnerable to layoffs.

“So many of these people are already at a disadvantage for so many reasons: given their identities, given just the lack of inherent privilege,” a former contractor said.

Myles Worthington, Netflix’s former head of Global Audiences, was in charge of these social media teams. According to LinkedIn, he left the company a few weeks ago and has publicly voiced his support for those who were laid off. Worthington also tweeted, “Never will I build something so substantial for someone else. Never, ever again,” which appears to reference his work building out the diverse set of audience teams.

Netflix told Protocol the layoffs were “primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues.” A spokesperson said the company will continue to invest in the affinity social media channels, albeit bringing most of the work in-house.

Netflix was one of the first tech companies to publish diversity data of its full-time employees back in 2013, and has continued to make its data available each year. Women represent over half of its global workforce, and employees from marginalized racial backgrounds account for 50.5% of Netflix’s U.S. workforce. But Black U.S. employees still account for a smaller percentage, representing 10.7% as of 2021. In comparison to Netflix’s most recent numbers, some tech companies still have a ways to go in terms of reaching gender parity, and representation of Black employees remains low. Women still represent only 44.7% of Twitter’s global workforce, and just 29.7% of Microsoft’s.

Ads

In 2020, Netflix pledged to help build more economic opportunity in the Black community and, in 2021, moved 2% of its cash holdings — about $100 million — into Black-owned banks and other Black-led financial institutions. It’s also made headlines for making major investments in HBCUs over the past two years. More recently, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin donated $10 million to fund scholarships at Tougaloo College.

But the company also came under fire for hosting Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comedy special, and then terminating the employee who led a related company walkout last October. GLAAD also called out the platform on Tuesday for hosting Ricky Gervais’ comedy special, which contains anti-trans jokes. And the recent loss of so many underrepresented workers at once doesn’t inspire confidence in Netflix’s DEI efforts.

“My former employer didn’t just decimate Tudum,” tweeted Evette Dionne, who had been an editorial and publishing manager at Tudum. “Layoffs are also targeting social channels designed to bring marginalized viewers into the fold (Strong Black Lead, Golden, Most, Con Todo, etc.) There’s a deeper story here. I hope we’re all paying attention.”

Star Carter, co-founder and chief operating officer at DEI tech company Kanarys, said layoffs frequently disproportionately affect women and people of color because companies often don’t have diversity spread throughout the organizations. Oftentimes, more inclusive representation is concentrated in the entry level and what are considered to be “non-essential” roles.

Non-essential roles tend to include HR, administrative and content-focused jobs, in which women and people of color frequently work. Because of this, Carter said, DEI has to be at the center when leaders think about layoffs.

Working with contract agencies can be inherently problematic when it comes to diversity. According to a recent report by TechEquity Collaborative, “contract and temp workers are more likely to be Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, women, and nonbinary people than those hired in the direct workforce.” This leads to what the report calls “occupational segregation.”

Carter agreed. “A lot of times you will get diversity in your contractors, and so if you have just a flat decision to cut contractors … that’s where you’re going to see an issue, and you might want to reevaluate your criteria, because you are having a very disparate impact on a specific demographic,” she said.

For companies that are concerned they might soon encounter the same fate as Netflix, Thanh Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of the compensation benchmarking startup OpenComp, suggested that now is a good time to get back to “operating fundamentals.” Meaning: hiring plan re-evaluation, burn and runway costing and sticking to your compensation ranges. It’s best to plan for the worst before the worst — in this case, significant layoffs — actually occurs, he told Protocol.

“That likely means pausing non-essential hiring, assessing vendors, raising the bar for what’s considered acceptable spend and sticking to pay ranges instead of giving yourself a lot of wiggle room like we’ve seen in the Great Reshuffle,” said Nguyen.

In his eyes, some layoffs could be prevented by compensation planning. He suggested tech companies and startups think strategically about compensation early on and reassess often. Over the past two years, many companies upped compensation offers to win over top talent in the midst of what remains a tight talent market. Overspending on talent puts companies at risk when the markets dip.

And when it comes to maintaining a diverse and inclusive work environment during potential layoffs, experts say strategic planning is just as imperative.

Carter spoke with Protocol more broadly about ways companies can take diversity and inclusion into consideration during this time. She broke the best practices down into a few steps.

Step one is to be clear and objective about what your criteria is for layoffs. After you’ve listed the proposed people to be let go based on your criteria, step two is to analyze that list for any disproportionate effects on certain demographic groups within your company. If so, this is an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and reevaluate.

“It’s a balancing act between step one and step two,” said Carter. Contract workers should be considered in this evaluation as well, she said.

And if you must go the route of laying off employees, she recommends making sure employees have a quality severance package and providing transitional career services if at all possible. While Carter hasn’t seen as many companies offer career transition help, she views it as an effective tool for former and current employees alike.

“And again, it builds that trust with those who remain, because people talk,” she said. “It helps to create that trust and have people know, ‘Wow, they helped my friends and colleagues through this tough layoff with respect and gave them a severance and provided transitional career services.’ So it’s something I think organizations can do to help with that messaging and soften the blow because like I said, layoffs are inevitable. It’s just making sure you do it in the correct way.”

One of the Netflix contractors told Protocol she was grateful for her time there, given the competitive benefits and invigorating work. But she’s wary of the company’s promises and dedication to underrepresented workers and viewers.

“If you’re going to launch something, you better pour resources into it,” she said. “Or at the end of the day, you’re just stringing people along.”

Your guide to the new world of work.

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

Thank you for signing up. Please check your inbox to verify your email.

Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again.

A login link has been emailed to you – please check your inbox.

Lizzy Lawrence ( @LizzyLaw_) is a reporter at Protocol, covering tools and productivity in the workplace. She’s a recent graduate of the University of Michigan, where she studied sociology and international studies. She served as editor in chief of The Michigan Daily, her school’s independent newspaper. She’s based in D.C., and can be reached at llawrence@protocol.com.

Amber Burton (@amberbburton) is a reporter at Protocol. Previously, she covered personal finance and diversity in business at The Wall Street Journal. She earned an M.S. in Strategic Communications from Columbia University and B.A. in English and Journalism from Wake Forest University. She lives in North Carolina.

There was a crypto coming out party at Davos. Is it a sign winter may be short lived?

yellow and brown round button lot

Caitlin McGarry is the news editor at Protocol.

Brian ( @blkahn) is Protocol’s climate editor. Previously, he was the managing editor and founding senior writer at Earther, Gizmodo’s climate site, where he covered everything from the weather to Big Oil’s influence on politics. He also reported for Climate Central and the Wall Street Journal. In the even more distant past, he led sleigh rides to visit a herd of 7,000 elk and boat tours on the deepest lake in the U.S.

This week, we dive into tech layoffs: which companies are hiring and firing — and what that means for job-seekers.

Then Ripple general manager Monica Long joins us to explain how some companies are trying to make cryptocurrency more sustainable — and why the crypto crash is so significant.

And finally, we discuss an important question: Where should next year’s Davos attendees dine out?

For more on the topics in this week’s episode:

Caitlin McGarry is the news editor at Protocol.

Denelle Dixon is CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit using blockchain to unlock economic potential by making money more fluid, markets more open, and people more empowered. Previously, Dixon served as COO of Mozilla. Leading the business, revenue and policy teams, she fought for Net Neutrality and consumer privacy protections and was responsible for commercial partnerships. Denelle also served as general counsel and legal advisor in private equity and technology.

Sustainability. It can be a charged word in the context of blockchain and crypto – whether from outsiders with a limited view of the technology or from insiders using it for competitive advantage. But as a CEO in the industry, I don’t think either of those approaches helps us move forward. We should all be able to agree that using less energy to get a task done is a good thing and that there is room for improvement in the amount of energy that is consumed to power different blockchain technologies.

So, what if we put the enormous industry talent and minds that have created and developed blockchain to the task of building in a more energy-efficient manner? Can we not just solve the issues but also set the standard for other industries to develop technology in a future-proof way?

I think we can and it’s what motivated our organization, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF)[1], to work closely with an international consultancy to research and understand the energy efficiency of the Stellar network and its Proof-of-Agreement (PoA) consensus mechanism, the Stellar Consensus Protocol, so that we can take actionable steps to address the network’s carbon footprint – learn more about the findings here.

We hope this is a driver for others, within and beyond blockchain, to do the same. While this research was meant to make the Stellar network better, we believe that we came away with a framework that can kick start a dialogue around a path forward for the industry.

Here are some takeaways:

First, we wanted to understand how Stellar compares to other blockchains and the legacy financial system. But as we tried to gather information on what was publicly available, there was little to be found. Rigorously-tested data and research from the blockchain and traditional finance industries as a whole is lacking and not easy to come by.

We hope to use this research in a couple of important ways with our broader industry counterparts. True to our open source roots, we will share the methodology that other blockchain networks can use as a framework to figure out their carbon impact as well as encourage greater transparency from legacy players to share their data so we can all have visibility into the sustainability of financial services as a whole. The framework will serve as a guide for other public blockchain networks to assess sustainability through the lens of three key impact areas: energy use, GHG emissions from energy use, and e-waste/embodied carbon. It serves as a resource to assess the comparative impact of blockchain protocols—namely, the electricity used in running the blockchain software responsible for handling transactions, and electricity consumed by data transmission and storage. As more players from traditional financial services and blockchain share their own footprints, we’ll get a better look at what works and what needs to be improved so that next generation financial infrastructure is built with transparency across the board.

Second, the research reaffirms something we already knew but can now prove: the Stellar Consensus Protocol is incredibly efficient.

The research found that the Stellar network uses:

These figures help put Stellar’s environmental impact into context, and also help demonstrate that blockchain technology can be built in an efficient way.

While these numbers are low considering how many transactions Stellar processes every year, we believe that part of our role in the Stellar ecosystem is to bring network actors together to do what we can to offset the electricity use that cannot be avoided.

Guided by these findings, SDF has established an ongoing Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) commitment. Together with the Stellar ecosystem, we will pay for removal of carbon emitted by the network every year, and are retroactively paying for the removal of the historical carbon footprint of the network since launch.

We’ve chosen to work with a company that captures CO₂ directly from the air and stores it underground. By permanently removing CO₂ emissions from the air, they can no longer contribute to climate change. While there’s no perfect solution for addressing CO₂ emissions, we wanted to invest in something durable and vouched for by the scientific community — and carbon removal was recently deemed an essential strategy in meeting global emissions reduction targets by 2050.[2]

We are also looking at many other initiatives that we can explore on the climate front that directly leverage blockchain technology – namely, an ecosystem standard that could help wallets and other products build in functionality to pay to offset transactions at the time they are processed.

A sustainable future requires a collective effort. For the world to achieve its climate goals, we will each have to play our part, asking ourselves hard questions and using the answers to find ways we can make a difference. Because if we say we want a more inclusive system, we need to build that new system so that it’s built to last for years to come. We need to live up to the spirit behind our mission – creating equitable access to the global financial system means creating a system that works for the many, not the few.

If you would like to learn more about our research efforts, visit our landing page for more details.

[1] Stellar.org is a non-profit that supports the growth and development of the Stellar network.

[2] https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg3/

Denelle Dixon is CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit using blockchain to unlock economic potential by making money more fluid, markets more open, and people more empowered. Previously, Dixon served as COO of Mozilla. Leading the business, revenue and policy teams, she fought for Net Neutrality and consumer privacy protections and was responsible for commercial partnerships. Denelle also served as general counsel and legal advisor in private equity and technology.

You can take out a $250,000 loan against your Bored Ape. Is that a good thing? The big institutions getting involved are betting it is.

Golden Ape Token ID #2089 is locked up for a loan on Arcade, an NFT lending service.

Tomio Geron ( @tomiogeron) is a San Francisco-based reporter covering fintech. He was previously a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal, covering venture capital and startups. Before that, he worked as a staff writer at Forbes, covering social media and venture capital, and also edited the Midas List of top tech investors. He has also worked at newspapers covering crime, courts, health and other topics. He can be reached at tgeron@protocol.com or tgeron@protonmail.com.

NFTs are no longer just cute JPEGs to use for a Twitter avatar — they’re big business. The latest proof: NFT lending, which lets people lend out their NFTs as collateral to borrow crypto, is booming.

Even as prices have taken a tumble along with the broader crypto market, NFTs are growing in use for everything from fantasy sports to social clubs. That has made NFT lending profitable and popular. It’s also an example of the way that crypto can turn almost anything into a complex financial instrument. That’s adding more and more risk along the way, with major implications for the future of Web3.

NFTs are often thought of as one-off artworks. But non-fungible tokens are still tokens, which means they can be traded on blockchains and used in smart contracts. That’s how crypto turns them into financial assets that can be loaned out and borrowed against.

Larger financial institutions are getting involved, which is tying the NFT trade to the broader financial system. Prime crypto brokerage Genesis Trading and crypto exchange Nexo are two of the institutions that are lending against NFTs on Arcade, one such service.

These structures also bring increasing risk. The steep drop in NFT prices, with some top-tier NFTs dropping 50% in the past month alone, shows how fast things can change in this market. And the more NFTs are collateralized, traded and held by larger institutions, the more risk they bring to the wider market, some investors say.

Why do NFT holders want to borrow against them? Many individuals or funds are sitting on large gains in value of NFTs. They often don’t want to sell their NFTs because they believe in the long-term value or don’t want to pay taxes on the gains.

Some borrowers want to maximize how many new NFTs they can buy, while others want the cash to opportunistically buy new investments, said Stephen Young, CEO of NFTfi. Others want to generate returns through play-to-earn games or yield farming. One person even took out a loan on a Doodles NFT to buy a truck to donate to Ukraine, NFTfi reported on Twitter recently.

Another strategy is hedging. In case an NFT drops in price below the amount borrowed, a borrower can default on the loan and walk away with more value in cash, Young said: “You can almost think of it as a put option in that scenario.”

Still, this form of lending is extremely risky, some investors say. “This is the peak of overcollateralizing and overleveraging,” said Adam Jackson, the CEO of Freelance Lab and an angel investor.

While this is more risky than NFT trading already is, these loans are self-contained and lenders can’t go after a borrowers’ other assets, Young said. That’s because the loans are all on the blockchain — those are the only assets lenders can access. But there’s still a lot of risk involved.

“Obviously, if you go super-leveraged on all of your assets, there’s still ways for people to get into trouble, right?” he said. His company tells people in presentations: “[B]e careful — your leverage allows you to increase your upside, but it also allows you to increase your downside. So you need to make sure that you know what you’re doing and make sure that you limit the risk to assets you’re willing to put at risk.”

NFT lending is typically done on-chain via smart contracts. Both NFTfi and Arcade offer fixed-period, fixed-rate loans. Both do not have access to the NFTs or capital involved, and their systems will not liquidate an NFT holder’s loan if the NFT’s price drops. That differs from some offerings such as decentralized protocol JPEG’d, which will liquidate an NFT if the loan-to-value ratio hits 33% or higher.

On NFTfi and Arcade, lenders compete on terms such as loan-to-value ratio or interest rate. Depending on the type of asset, the loan-to-value ratio may be higher or lower, and the interest rate may also vary.

NFTfi, one of the larger services, had its public beta launch in June 2020. It did $300,000 in loans in its first year, $14 million in 2021 and $150 million so far in 2022, with $37 million in loans outstanding. Its loans range from 30 to 180 days in duration. The loans are paid back all at once, like a traditional bullet loan. Typical loan-to-value ratio is about 50%, and NFTfi charges lenders 5% of the interest earned only on loans that don’t default. The largest loan NFTfi has done was an $8.3 million loan for 104 CryptoPunks at a 30% loan-to-value ratio and 10% APR.

NFTfi allows NFT owners to borrow against their assets. Image: NFTFi

The sharp crypto downturn this month has had a sizable effect on this market. That has “absolutely” caused more NFT holders to be liquidated recently, said Frank Chien, an NFT collector.

Meanwhile, the downturn has caused these loans’ interest rates to jump: Last month, the average APR was 50%. After falling, it’s now up to 60%. “So that’s the lenders telling you that they’re taking on more risk by doing loans, so that tells you that they think the markets are still gonna be choppy going forward, and there’s risk in that,” Young said.

NFTfi’s average loan size was around $20,000 prior to May, but now has dropped to about $16,800. However, the total number of loans has increased recently.

Defaults are also up. But Young said this isn’t necessarily because the borrower couldn’t repay the loan. “The main driver of defaults is when the market conditions completely change. And it just doesn’t actually make financial sense to repay the assets because it’s cheaper to just default it and then go buy another asset from the same project for cheaper,” he said.

Arcade, which launched in late January, focuses on higher-end NFTs like Bored Apes and CryptoPunks. The rates typically range from 10% APR to 40% APR, with an average of 18%, said Gabe Frank, its CEO. Arcade takes a 0.5% origination fee from the borrower.

Right now it focuses on 90-day loans with capital paid back in a lump sum. So far, it has not had any defaults. NFT holders have the option to extend the term. Arcade plans to add one-year installment loans that can be paid in 12 monthly installments.

Those with higher liquidity and demand, such as CryptoPunks, can get higher loan-to-value ratios of 60% to 70% from lenders, while on lower ones it can be 20% to 50%, Frank said.

Arcade provides valuations and appraisals on assets and uses machine learning to help appraise NFTs.

While this type of loan is clearly risky, most of the NFT holders borrowing on Arcade are crypto experts. “Most are sophisticated players in DeFi,” said Frank, who himself has taken a loan on Arcade against a Bored Ape that he owns. He plans to keep the loan recycling over time.

Meanwhile, these assets are becoming more complex, securitized and potentially more risky. Goblin Sax is building pooled liquidity on top of NFTfi through instant loan products, Young noted. Meanwhile, MetaStreet buys the NFTfi loans as promissory notes and packages them up in tranches to be sold, similar to the way mortgages are packaged in collateralized debt obligations.

There are also derivative products being built on top of MetaStreet that are similar to interest rate swaps, Young said. He also believes NFTfi itself can build products on top of those derivatives.

Meanwhile, there’s been consolidation among lenders. These more sophisticated lenders have set up APIs, AI and bots to automate their lending strategies. “Typically for an Ape or a CryptoPunk, you’ll get five or six offers within two or three minutes on listing that asset,” Young said.

This complex financialization of NFTs is making what started as a set of online art projects into a more tradable asset. Proponents compare it to the mortgage market. Critics who remember the 2007-2008 crisis might make the same analogy.

Tomio Geron ( @tomiogeron) is a San Francisco-based reporter covering fintech. He was previously a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal, covering venture capital and startups. Before that, he worked as a staff writer at Forbes, covering social media and venture capital, and also edited the Midas List of top tech investors. He has also worked at newspapers covering crime, courts, health and other topics. He can be reached at tgeron@protocol.com or tgeron@protonmail.com.

How do we encourage the good that ML and AI can provide while restraining potential harms?

Algorithms often harm the very users they are supposed to serve.

Tom Siegel is the CEO and co-founder of Trust Lab.

In the era of social media, AI algorithms have the power to decide everything from our playlists to the videos we watch, the news we consume and what special shopping deals we’re offered, and which are withheld. For all the good machine-learning technologies and algorithms do to improve and personalize the online experience for all of us, they also present one of the biggest threats for online safety, with real-world negative implications for the health and well-being of all internet users.

Used without enough care and in the absence of safety guardrails and programs, algorithms often harm the very users they are supposed to serve. Predictive algorithms may spur platforms to continually serve up content related to thinness and eating disorders, suggest that you watch more extremist content or amplify polarizing beliefs. They may also radicalize people through narrow filter bubbles that selectively guess what information someone would like to see based on the user’s information and echo chambers that amplify beliefs through communication and repetition.

The effects of ML bias are similarly frightening. Bias negatively affects left and right, liberals and conservatives — no group is spared — and the effects of extremist, polarizing and unhealthy content online on human behavior in the real world have been well documented.

So how do we encourage the good that ML and AI can provide while restraining potentially harmful effects?

Ban algorithmic recommendations for children and make them an “opt-in” choice for adults. We still understand too little about the ways algorithms push harmful content and the damage that causes. A more cautious approach, especially for vulnerable groups, should be a safety priority.

Bake routine and systemic system testing into the development process. Independently certify new algorithmic recommendation systems prior to launch to confirm intent and positive impact match. Scientific proof that a technical system does what it is designed to do without negative side effects on users is a standard guardrail for consumer protection in almost every industry.

Be transparent with the state of systems and risks for users. Recommendations systems have a huge impact on very large numbers of users. As such, it’s imperative that the general public understands how these systems behave. Measurement, testing, trade-offs, inputs and observed impact should be made available for users, regulators and academics for analysis.

Pass constructive regulation. The Impact is too large and the risk for harm too severe for it to remain an unregulated space. The same way we test new drugs, cars or nuclear power plants, we need sensible regulation that protects the general public from harm.

ML/AI is the most important technology of our generation. It is not the responsibility of any one organization or entity to guide responsible development and ensure monitoring and measurement. It will require the combined collaboration of private companies, public entities, advocates and policymakers.

If everyone works together and starts taking proactive steps, then we can all benefit from the positive outcomes AI and ML afford while mitigating potential harm.

The tech giant is adept at winning friends even when it’s not trying to immediately influence people.

A map display of Washington lines the floor next to the elevators at the Google office in Washington, D.C.

Ben Brody (@ BenBrodyDC) is a senior reporter at Protocol focusing on how Congress, courts and agencies affect the online world we live in. He formerly covered tech policy and lobbying (including antitrust, Section 230 and privacy) at Bloomberg News, where he previously reported on the influence industry, government ethics and the 2016 presidential election. Before that, Ben covered business news at CNNMoney and AdAge, and all manner of stories in and around New York. He still loves appearing on the New York news radio he grew up with.

As Google has faced intensifying pressure from policymakers in recent years, it’s founded trade associations, hired a roster of former top government officials and sometimes spent more than $20 million annually on federal lobbying.

But the company has also become famous in Washington for nurturing less clearly mercenary ties. It has long funded the work of laissez-faire economists who now defend it against antitrust charges, for instance. It’s making inroads with traditional business associations that once pummeled it on policy, and also supports think tanks and advocacy groups.

And, through a previously little-publicized program, Google is carefully expanding its soft power by building relationships with progressives of color.

Documents seen by Protocol reveal that Google has spent years fostering its Next Gen Learning Community, a network of people of color who are interested in tech policy. Several of the participants have influential perches in politics or culture — even as Google flies them to its campuses, seeks to impress upon them its view of issues like Section 230 reform and watches them connect with some of the very same lawmakers who have turned up the heat on Google.

Next Gen participants who spoke with Protocol portrayed the program as a vital link between people of color, who are underrepresented in tech policy, and said it provides a forum to bring criticisms to the tech giant. But the program also echoes one of Google’s most potent and under-discussed Washington tactics: its long history of winning friends in the tech policy community even when it’s not trying to influence people. Part of that effort is burnishing its image in the eyes of sometime-opponents without demanding they become supporters — but also without always addressing their concerns quickly.

The Next Gen program appears to go back to 2016, when it was created by top Google staffer Chanelle Hardy. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hardy had previously held prominent positions at the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission, in congressional offices and with major consumer and civil rights groups. That likely made her a natural fit to oversee policy partnerships for the company when she joined it that year.

In an invitation to an event hosted by the program in 2021, she wrote that the program was designed to “inform Next Gens about key topics in tech policy and racial justice.” Hardy also laid out Section 230, content moderation, intellectual property policy and the future of work as “key focus areas.” The invitation and a list of participants was shared exclusively with Protocol by the Tech Transparency Project, an ethics watchdog that has done extensive research into Big Tech’s influence networks, including Next Gen.

TTP’s research reveals that, despite the emphasis by participants on the program’s networking opportunities, Google kept close tabs on the growing voice of Next Gen participants in the policy conversation. For instance, one presentation, which was publicized by someone who did branding work for Google, noted extensive meetings with policymakers by Next Gen participants, appearances on panel discussions that focused on tech issues and more.

Members of Congress clearly addressed the group on certain occasions, but Google was adamant that the presentation, which cited more than 350 meetings with congressional offices and policymakers, included incorrect placeholder figures. The company also said the pamphlet detailed outreach that Next Gen participants did as part of their own work rather than at the urging of Google.

“We do not ask Next Gen participants to take policy positions, nor do we provide them with advocacy materials,” Google spokesperson José Castañeda said. “We welcome discussion, debate and disagreement and in no way influence their advocacy efforts.”

The company did not dispute the presentation’s assertion that Next Gen members met with Democratic Reps. Karen Bass, Pramila Jayapal, Ted Lieu and Sheila Jackson Lee with an emphasis on “the work of creatives of color, promoting diverse voices, and helping communities of color navigate the future of work.” According to the presentation, those meetings happened in 2020 ahead of Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony to a House panel investigating Big Tech’s competitive practices. Tweets also show Reps. Jimmy Gomez and Tony Cárdenas addressed the group in 2019.

Castañeda said Google is proud of the program, which facilitates meetings “with experts from civil society and the tech industry to engage on a range of policy topics.”

Spokespeople for Bass, Lieu and Jackson Lee did not respond to questions about the meetings. A spokesperson for Jayapal, Siham Zniber, said her office was “not aware of these meetings/conversations.” Jayapal, the only lawmaker among the four who actually serves on the panel interviewing Pichai, asked pointed questions of him during the marathon session. Lieu and Bass serve on a committee focused on intellectual property.

Meetings of the group, which is free to join, occur about two or four times a year, according to participants. In addition to hot-button tech topics such as Section 230, intellectual property and antitrust, discussions have included mass incarceration, privacy, disinformation, immigration and more.

Before COVID-19, Google footed the bill for travel — often to Washington, D.C., but also to other Google campuses. The group has met with company officials, and Next Gen also appears to have made it possible for participants to attend other conferences, summits and receptions in the capital.

Multiple participants said networking was the greatest benefit of Next Gen, emphasizing that participants talk to each other even outside of Google’s purview. They also lamented how few other spaces they’d found to work with other people of color who are interested in advancing racial justice through tech.

According to materials obtained by TTP, the program has attracted some top-tier names, not just from government and politics but also from academia, civil rights, advocacy, media, philanthropy, think tanks and the arts. Alencia Johnson — a former senior adviser to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign who had previously served in top roles for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s White House bid, Planned Parenthood and President Obama’s reelection — is a participant. So are Alisa Valentin, a special adviser to FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, and April Reign, the creator of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

“It’s a great sharing that I think we need more of — and we need more of creating routes for people of color to have influence over this sort of policymaking,” said participant Chris Lewis, president of tech policy non-profit Public Knowledge, adding that through Next Gen he had been able to speak with entrepreneurs and artists who he “wasn’t naturally coming into contact with.”

Big companies have a long history of courting influential outside voices like Lewis, a former FCC staffer and aide to Sen. Ted Kennedy, sometimes through commitments to important causes like diversity, equity and inclusion.

Among many in Washington, Google is seen as having a sophisticated network of ties, in part because the company seems to believe it benefits from supporting academics and activists even when it’s not demanding any chorus of support in return.

“What they’re doing, frankly, is going out and making friends,” said Steve Billet, a former lobbyist at AT&T who is now a professor at Notre Dame. He added he had “no doubt” that the program could help improve Google’s standing among the participants and even potentially mute criticism.

Billet said a policy operation shouldn’t merely revolve around lobbying spending, campaign contributions and meetings with government officials: It should also account for how companies maintain ties with all sorts of groups.

“This is something that smart corporations have always done,” he said. “They at least put themselves in a place where they’re able to discuss and sit down at the table with organizations that are active in their area, [that] may be adversaries on some issues.”

Google, for instance, has been diligent about funding the work of economists and legal academics going back years, even before its latest antitrust woes, according to other reports from TTP. Many of those same scholars insisted that the money didn’t influence their subsequent defenses of the company or tech generally, but in the case of the economists, they were not always forthright about their ties, according to the Wall Street Journal. Google also seemed to focus money and attention on those who might be most ideologically disposed to support the company’s pushback to competition concerns.

In addition, in 2017, Eric Schmidt, who was then Alphabet’s executive chairman, pressured the head of a liberal think tank over one unit’s anti-Big Tech statements, according to a New York Times report. Schmidt had also previously funded and served as chairman of the group, and Google funded it. The offending scholar, competition expert Barry Lynn, blamed those financial relationships for his eventual dismissal.

Overall, the company publicly supports an extensive list of organizations in the policy conversation — from think tanks on the left and right to trade associations and local chambers of commerce — and has a pattern of doing so even when some of them are genuine thorns in the company’s side on certain issues.

Public Knowledge and Lewis in some ways epitomize the relationship between Google and those it keeps in the fold. The group has hammered Google extensively over its competitive practices and been a key force behind the push for antitrust legislation that could fundamentally remake the company’s business. Google and Public Knowledge are fighting each other tooth and nail on the issue. But because the group often aligns with the company on Section 230 and intellectual property issues, it also seems to demonstrate the company’s willingness to make alliances when it can.

“We’re clear, and I’m very clear with our donors, that they have no say in our positions,” Lewis said. He added he’s clear internally and to Google that he wouldn’t even participate in Next Gen if he felt he “did not have an independent voice.”

Google did seem to want to ensure Next Gen participants made use of their voices, especially in opinion pieces. A tweet from a participant, for instance, showed a Next Gen session that taught op-ed writing, and the Next Gen presentation that described lawmaker meetings also touted that participants were producing op-eds, academic papers, blog posts, media appearances and social media posts on tech policy.

Nor is the company shy about making its positions clear during sessions, participants said, including on issues like Section 230 or competition, which represent some of the company’s biggest policy vulnerabilities and in which Google has significant financial stake in the status quo.

Participants who spoke with Protocol insisted they hadn’t felt pressure to take up Google’s views and said they’d witnessed serious debates and sometimes-pointed criticism of the company itself. Some participants made clear that, far from being a form of corporate indoctrination, Next Gen allows Google to hear directly from outspoken critics, including on topics of participants’ choosing, whether the company’s handling of election integrity or antitrust.

“We’ve been invited to be open and honest and critical as appropriate,” said participant Yosef Getachew, who is the media and democracy program director at Common Cause. He pointed out he’s called out the company publicly on election disinformation. “I’ve directly reached out to Google employees in the past to speak to them directly on the issues that [Common Cause is] working on and push them to do more.”

There’s little doubt that the concerns from communities of color about Google have grown over the years. It’s faced criticism that it’s been slow to combat election-related misinformation, especially on YouTube, and such misinformation has sometimes been aimed at Black and Latinx voters in particular. The mining of personal data at the heart of Google’s digital ads may also allow ads for opportunities to be targeted in discriminatory ways (some of which Google now forbids). And the company’s commitment to diversity and unbiased algorithmic research took a hit in 2020 after it fired prominent AI researcher Timnit Gebru.

Though Next Gen participants are not part of any explicit lobbying operation, they admit Google hasn’t necessarily been swift to address their concerns, and readily concede that Google is a self-interested company whose Washington work can’t possibly be entirely altruistic.

Getachew in particular said the advantage of Next Gen for Google may lie more in getting a word in on policy than in stepping up on diversity and inclusion.

“I can imagine them saying, ‘Well, we’re hosting this convening, this program, that features people of color’ as their part of doing something,” he said. “In my opinion, is that enough? Obviously not. There’s a lot more that Google can do to be equitable both from a policy and practical standpoint.”

Ben Brody (@ BenBrodyDC) is a senior reporter at Protocol focusing on how Congress, courts and agencies affect the online world we live in. He formerly covered tech policy and lobbying (including antitrust, Section 230 and privacy) at Bloomberg News, where he previously reported on the influence industry, government ethics and the 2016 presidential election. Before that, Ben covered business news at CNNMoney and AdAge, and all manner of stories in and around New York. He still loves appearing on the New York news radio he grew up with.

To give you the best possible experience, this site uses cookies. If you continue browsing. you accept our use of cookies. You can review our privacy policy to find out more about the cookies we use.

source