New phone that's Nothing like its Android rivals launches soon but only on this UK network – Express

Ads



We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

If you thought there were already too many Android phones to choose from things are going to get even tougher this summer. You might not have heard of Nothing but this tech brand has big plans to shake up the market with the launch of a new smartphone that’s simply called phone (1). Full details about this device remain pretty scarce right now but one thing we can now officially confirm is which UK network is going to stock it.

Nothing has just revealed to Express.co.uk that it has joined forces with O2 for the launch of phone (1) which means customers will be able to purchase this latest call maker on a monthly contract with the firm.

There’s no word on a full release date or pricing just yet but those signing up for the phone (1) should expect plenty of incentives with O2 currently offering customers things such as free Disney+ when they join. Hopefully, there will be more news on exactly what O2 is planning for the launch in the near future.

Nothing has been created by tech entrepreneur Carl Pei who originally co-founded the hugely successful OnePlus brand. Pei is clearly hoping to replicate that smash hit and getting a big network on board will certainly help boost the visibility of the Nothing brand.



“When we started Nothing we wanted to bring back the excitement we once felt for the tech industry,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “Joining forces with leading telcos and retailers, we look forward to shaking up the smartphone market together. We can’t wait to reveal phone (1) to the world later this summer.”

O2 says it will be the exclusive network partner for Nothing in the UK with customers able to purchase phone (1) in-store and online.

“We want to make sure that O2 customers always have access to the latest and greatest technology. Nothing phone (1) provides a combination of great design and technology that offers something truly unique for our customers,” said Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Media O2. “I’m really excited that we are partnering with Nothing to be the exclusive network supplier in the UK, as we continue to reimagine connectivity, offer our customers more choice and enjoy the benefits and value they expect from O2.”

Expect more news on this device in the coming weeks and months with a full launch date expected this summer.

Although the Nothing phone’s hardware remains under wraps the company has revealed how its version of Android will look with users getting a bespoke appearance that features striking black wallpapers and a digital-style font. If you like the look of it, Nothing is giving Android fans the chance to install it on their current devices via the Nothing Launcher.

Along with the new look, Nothing OS also features something called Max Icons and Max Folders which is a new experience for Android.

This allows users to hold and press to enlarge app folders or individual apps, so the things you use the most are more visible

There are also bespoke Clock and Weather widgets plus the option to customise the home screen with Nothing wallpapers and the associated colour palette.

Find out how to download it here

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source