Google 'private browsing' mode not really private, Texas lawsuit says – Reuters

Ads

The Google app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) – The Google search engine collects data on users who think they can be anonymous if they use a "private browsing" mode, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed on Thursday, filing an amended privacy lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit.

Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia filed separate suits against Google in January in state courts over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users' privacy.

Paxton's filing adds Google's Incognito mode to the lawsuit filed in January. Incognito mode or "private browsing" is a web browser function that Paxton said implies Google will not track search history or location activity.

The lawsuit said Google offers the option of "private browsing" that could include "viewing highly personal websites that might indicate, for example, their medical history, political persuasion, or sexual orientation. Or maybe they simply want to buy a surprise gift without the gift recipient being tipped off by a barrage of targeted ads."

The suit said "in reality, Google deceptively collects an array of personal data even when a user has engaged Incognito mode."

Google said on Thursday that Paxton's filing is again "based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings. We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data."

"We strongly dispute these claims and will vigorously defend ourselves to set the record straight," it added.

Paxton previously alleged Google misled consumers by continuing to track their location even when users sought to prevent it.

Google has a "Location History" setting and informs users if they turn it off "the places you go are no longer stored," Texas said.

In January, an Arizona judge ruled allegations Google deceived users with unclear smartphone location tracking settings should be weighed by a jury, refusing to toss out a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sign up to our legal newsletter for a smart look at the day's headlines concerning the practice of law.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get all the news you need to start your day.

Janine Heim

Susannah Hammond, Stacey English

Sandra Montanino

Richard Satran

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2022 Reuters. All rights reserved

source