Follow These Steps To Save And Download Instagram Reels Video On Your Phone – Kalinga TV

After the ban of short-video making app TikTok, many new app emerged in the market and one then Facebook-owned Instagram Reels which allows users to make short TikTok like video in the app.

But if one wants to save and download the videos then it is not as easy as it was in TikTok. But you can save and download the videos by following these steps.

Follow these steps to save Instagram Reels within the app:

> Open Instagram app.

> Click on the search icon.

> Then open the Reels video that you’d like to download.

> Tap on the three dots icon on the bottom of the video and click on save option to save the video in your app.

> Or if you want to download a video from a user’s profile then you can go to their profile.

> Tap on the new reels tab.

> Open the Reels video that you’d like to download.

> Once the video is loaded, tap on the three-dots icon then tap Save option.

> You can view the saved Reels videos by following these steps.

> Go to Instagram’s homescreen

> Tap on your profile icon

> Tap on the hamburger icon on the upper corner of your profile.

> Tap on Settings option.

> Go to Account option.

> Go to Saved option.

> There you will find the saved Reels videos in the All Posts folder.

Follow these steps to save Instagram Reels video on your phone with apps:

Android phone:

With this method you can save and download the Reels videos in your Android phone

To do this

> Go to Google Play store and download an app called ‘Repost for Instagram- Regram’ to downloader videos to your phone.

> Installed the app and set it up.

> Then go back to Instagram app and select the Reels video that you’d like to download and open it.

> Now click on the three-dots icon and tap on Copy Link option.

> Open the Video Downloader for Instagram app and you will see that the URL that you just now copied will automatically be pasted there.

>Now all the downloaded videos will be available in your phone’s gallery. You can then edit or share it with others via third-party apps.

iPhones:

For iPhone users to download and save instagram videos in their device then can use an app called InSaver for Instagram.

> For this first go to the App Store and download InSaver for Instagram.

> Installed the app and set it up.

> Then go back to Instagram app and select the Reels video that you’d like to download and open it.

> Now click on the three-dots icon and tap on Copy Link option.

> Open the Video Downloader for Instagram app and you will see that the URL that you just now copied will automatically be pasted there.

>Then Tap on Watch It!

> tap on Options icon

> tap on Share icon

> tap on Save Video to save the short video to your iPhone’s Photos app.

Follow these steps to save Instagram Reels video on your phone without apps:

If you do not want to use an app to download and save the Instagram Reels videos then you store it using the screen recording. Follow these steps.

iPhone:

> To add the to your controls first Go to Settings

> Then Control Centre.

> Customize Controls. Now add Screen recording.

> Now open the Reels video that you’d like to download.

> Swipe upwards from the bottom of the screen to reveal the Control Centre.

> Tap Start Recording to start recording the video.

> Once the recording is done, stop the screen recording by tapping the red bar at the top that is Stop.

>With this the video will automatically be saved in the Photos app.

Android phone:

> You can either use the built-in screen recorder and follow the same steps for iPhone users and finally save it in your gallery.> Or if your phone do not have a built in screen recorder then you can use a third-party app for screen recording like Mobizen Screen Recorder.

> After installing the app, set it up.

> Go back to Instagram.

> Play the video that you wish to download.

> Tap on the screen recorder icon and tap the camera button to start the screen recording.

> Once the recording is finished tap on the stop button to finish it.

> The videos will be saved in your phone’s gallery.



