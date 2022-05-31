Korean retailer leaks details of the upcoming Surface Laptop Go 2 – Neowin

3 minutes ago
May 31, 2022 07:00 EDT
A Korean retailer has seemingly spilled the beans on the upcoming sequel to the Surface Laptop Go. If the early listing is accurate, Microsoft will announce the "Surface Laptop Go 2" in the coming days, with pre-orders starting on June 2.
The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be an uninspiring update of the fairly uninspiring computer. It is a medium-priced laptop with powerful enough specs for daily PC work. The existing model starts at $549 for the base configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage (all models and configs are out of stock in the Microsoft Store).
The upcoming version will not bring many notable changes to the exterior or features. The main highlight of the update will be the newer 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and a slightly upgraded 128GB base storage. Rumors also claim that Microsoft will offer the Surface Laptop Go 2 in a new Sage color, and the Korean retailer mentions an "improved HD camera".
Microsoft's new entry-level clamshell will offer the same 12.4-inch display, a modest number of ports (1 USB-A, 1 USB-C, and a 3.5 mm audio), and specs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Like all modern Surface computers, the Laptop Go 2 will ship with Windows 11 by default. Battery-wise, the Surface Laptop Go 2 should offer up to 13.5 hours of use.
Unfortunately, there are no signs of a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor will not be present on the base model. Many will consider that a severe limitation of a 12.4-inch laptop with a price tag of $650, according to a report from WinFuture.
