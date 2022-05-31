Korean retailer leaks details of the upcoming Surface Laptop Go 2 – Neowin

Ads

3 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 minutes ago

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

20 hours ago

21 hours ago

May 27, 2022

May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022

May 29, 2022

May 29, 2022

May 26, 2022

May 24, 2022

1 hour ago

6 hours ago

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

May 10, 2022

Apr 3, 2022

Mar 8, 2022

Mar 6, 2022

May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022

May 19, 2022

May 19, 2022

May 15, 2021

Apr 27, 2021

Apr 10, 2021

Apr 3, 2021

4 hours ago

19 hours ago

May 30, 2022

May 29, 2022

May 29, 2022

May 8, 2022

Apr 28, 2022

Apr 17, 2022

18 hours ago

May 29, 2022

May 28, 2022

May 27, 2022

May 31, 2022 07:00 EDT

A Korean retailer has seemingly spilled the beans on the upcoming sequel to the Surface Laptop Go. If the early listing is accurate, Microsoft will announce the "Surface Laptop Go 2" in the coming days, with pre-orders starting on June 2.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will be an uninspiring update of the fairly uninspiring computer. It is a medium-priced laptop with powerful enough specs for daily PC work. The existing model starts at $549 for the base configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage (all models and configs are out of stock in the Microsoft Store).

The upcoming version will not bring many notable changes to the exterior or features. The main highlight of the update will be the newer 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and a slightly upgraded 128GB base storage. Rumors also claim that Microsoft will offer the Surface Laptop Go 2 in a new Sage color, and the Korean retailer mentions an "improved HD camera".

Microsoft's new entry-level clamshell will offer the same 12.4-inch display, a modest number of ports (1 USB-A, 1 USB-C, and a 3.5 mm audio), and specs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Like all modern Surface computers, the Laptop Go 2 will ship with Windows 11 by default. Battery-wise, the Surface Laptop Go 2 should offer up to 13.5 hours of use.

Unfortunately, there are no signs of a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor will not be present on the base model. Many will consider that a severe limitation of a 12.4-inch laptop with a price tag of $650, according to a report from WinFuture.

4 hours ago

19 hours ago

May 30, 2022

May 29, 2022

Apr 12, 2022

Sep 19, 2021

Jan 21, 2021

Sep 28, 2020

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

windows roadmap

windows 11 22h2

windows 10 cumulative udpate

cumulative update

windows 11 insider preview

windows 11 promo

windows 11 22h2 rtm

windows update

msedgeredirect

windows 11 desktop search

shenzhou 14

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source