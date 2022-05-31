5 reasons why you should choose Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra over the iPad Pro – 91mobiles Hindi News

Ads

Samsung has recently launched its premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, and with its unique design and features, this tablet has already caught everyone’s attention. The new flagship tablet from Samsung offers cutting-edge features and productivity tools that make lives much easier for professionals on the go. With a larger display size than ever before and a more responsive S Pen, the all-new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra works as the perfect canvas for artists as well. While this new premium tablet from Samsung is brimming with features, you might be wondering how it fares against Apple’s latest top-of-the-line iPad Pro (12.9-inch) model. Here, we will go over the five reasons why you should choose Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra over the latest iPad Pro.

With the Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung has made several subtle design choices that improve the overall experience of the device. Firstly, the tablet comes with an Armor Aluminium casing that guards it against wear and tear and can even handle minor drops and bumps. More notably, this is the thinnest, biggest, and toughest Samsung Galaxy Tablet till date. Apart from being impressively durable, the tablet also has an extremely lightweight and slim design. The build quality of this tablet is downright impressive, and the graphite finish adds a premium feel to the entire package. Compared to the iPad Pro, which has a thickness of 6.5mm, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sits at just 5.5mm thick. It means that the tablet from Samsung is much easier to hold, which is a crucial aspect of usage.

Tablets have steadily become the go-to choice for creators and professionals alike. Display plays a big role in the decision-making process when choosing the right device, as small displays just can’t meet the needs of professionals. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra ships with a whopping 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, WQXGA+ (2,960 x 1,848 pixels) resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Professionals switching from a laptop will feel right at home using this tablet for productivity tasks. As the display size is massive, you won’t have to zoom in and out to double-check figures or make changes to your sketches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra ships bundled with the renowned S Pen. The S Pen comes with improved responsiveness and is the perfect tool for taking notes, drawing sketches, signing contracts, and so much more. With improved responsiveness, you can take notes as if you are using real pen and paper. The pressure sensitivity allows the tablet to distinguish between light and firm strokes to reflect the artist’s vision accurately. As the S Pen gets attached to the tablet magnetically at the back and the top (when in landscape mode), you can stay stress-free about where to put it and can access it whenever you need it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra immensely benefits from the Galaxy Ecosystem features offered by the brand. One feature that particularly stands out is Second Screen. This feature lets you use the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as an extension of your laptop’s display. If you use a separate monitor alongside your laptop for your work, you would already know how the secondary display helps in increasing productivity. You will also enjoy the AutoSwitch feature that allows for a seamless switch between the audio devices.

One of the features that truly distinguishes Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from the competition is DeX mode. By simply pressing the DeX button on the Quick panel, you can use your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra just like a PC. Once you get into the DeX mode, you can open several app windows at once and rearrange them however you want. You can also drag and drop items from one app to other and even right-click for additional options. With the DeX mode, in conjunction with the Keyboard Cover, which features a trackpad and intuitive function keys, you can get a PC-like experience with only a single tap.

