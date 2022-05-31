[Update: New Input] iPhone 14 to bring a ‘new’ Android feature but much awaited – HC Newsroom

Ads

My Talking Tom game launched for HarmonyOS cars

Huawei HarmonyOS innovation competition qualifier results announced

Huawei Mate 40 series grabs May 2022 upgrade (China)

Huawei Nova 3i HarmonyOS 2.0.0.151 rolling out

Huawei Nova 3 is getting massive features update

iPhone 14 is a real change for Apple customers?

Huawei Mate 50 series postponed to August: Tipster

Huawei Nova 10 to launch by late June

Huawei Mate Xs 2 VIP pre-sale begins in Malaysia with exclusive rewards

Check the first Huawei P50 Pro prototype

Huawei Mate Xs grabs May 2022 EMUI 12 update

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design getting EMUI 12 update

Huawei P40 Lite April 2022 patch expanding for EMUI 12 models

Wow! Huawei P20 Lite is receiving a new software update in 2022

Huawei Mate 40 series grabs May 2022 upgrade (China)

Huawei adds App security feature for AppGallery

Download HC Newsroom App

Huawei Weather app getting 11.0.3.400 version

Huawei Health gets 12.1.4.330 app update [May 2022]

Download Huawei Petal Clip App [12.1.3.311]

Huawei announces Smart Conference feature

Huawei launches new wireless mouse with Bluetooth 5.1 and can be used on glass

Huawei MateBook 14 and D14 notebooks released with 12th gen Intel Core P series

Huawei MateBook D 16 launched with large display and Intel i5/i7-12700H processors

Huawei MateBook 16s launches with intel i9-12900H processor

Huawei Watch GT 3 and Runner brings high discount on JD

Check Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro unboxing [Video]

Sign up for Huawei Watch Fit 2 in UK to win £20 early bird offer

Huawei launches Multi-service widgets smartwatch feature

Got your May 2022 Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro firmware?

Published

on

By

Update: May 30, 2022

According to new input coming from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 16, the upcoming iOS version, will come with the support for Always-on Display for future devices. This could lead us towards the launch of the iPhone 14, which will launch later this year.

Original Story: May 27, 2022

Apple is preparing to unveil its new iPhone 14 lineup among consumers. Although the U.S. tech maker is yet to confirm the launch date, news and leaks regarding iPhone 14 are all-time high at the moment. Adding to this, iPhone 14 could bring a feature from the Android universe that actually been awaited for a long time.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

According to the information, iPhone 14 Pro models could equip with Always-on Display (AOD) feature that has long been in use by Android phone makers including Samsung and Huawei as well as other Android phone makers.

Display Supply Chain Consultants, head – Ross Young hint the integration of this feature on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro devices but he didn’t confirm the information as accurate. However, we got what he want to say.

Can’t confirm, but expecting it. Ads — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 23, 2022

Can’t confirm, but expecting it.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 23, 2022

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Always on Display:

Always on display allows you to enable a lock screen theme that shows you a number of details even when the phone is locked or inactive. Such information includes missed call alerts, messages, playback details, and more. To be mentioned, these features may vary depending on the phone maker but the main functionality of this feature remains the same in every always on display device.



(image source – FPT)

Why not used it till now?

With the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple started using the ProMotion display that uses low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display technology. The aim of this panel is to generate a variable refresh rate that ranges from 10Hz to 120Hz. However, with the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple has adopted a new LTPO display that could bring down the refresh rate up to 1Hz, which is suitable for features such as an Always-on display.

However, it’s not the first time, when Apple is copying any feature from Android, it has been done before but this one is much awaited according to iPhone users. Since Apple has its own way of presenting things with perfection, we definitely want to see what kind of changes it brings for iPhone consumers with this forthcoming release.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Huawei phones have been long adopted this tech and Huawei phones come with a bunch of Always on Display themes as well as customization options on board.

(via – Macrumors)

Huawei becomes part of Android 13

Most of Deng Li’s smartphones are from the Huawei ecosystem and his first Huawei phone was Ascend Mate 2 (4G). As a tech enthusiast, he keeps exploring new technologies and inspects them closely. Apart from the technology world, he takes care of his garden.

Huawei Watch 3 with eSIM gets discounted price of 1879 yuan

Huawei FreeBuds Pro goes low price during JD sale

Huawei Mate Xs grabs May 2022 EMUI 12 update

Published

on

By

Yes, you read it right, Huawei has become an important part of Google’s upcoming Android 13 software version. According to the details coming from Esper, Enhanced Read-Only Files System widely known as EROFS has been adopted on Android 13 as the default read-only file system.

What is Huawei EROFS:

EROFS system is designed by Huawei’s software engineer Xiang Gao and launched first with EMUI 9.1 in 2019. The initial models with this memory technology are – Huawei P30 and P30 Pro. These are the last ever Google Mobile Services (GMS) powered flagship from Huawei.

EROFS file system stands Different from other read-only file systems, it aims to be designed for flexibility, and scalability, but to be kept simple and high performance.

The system design aims to build a new file management system that improves disk performance and speed while saving disk space from unwanted occupancy. EROFS uses an improved compression mode, which pursues a different design approach than other file systems and mainly focuses on a direct approach towards file handling tasks and speed.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

According to Huawei, the EROFS file system increases, random read speed on an average by 20 percent which could go up to 200 percent, while saving a huge amount of space to achieve maximum efficiency as compared to traditional EXT4 memory partition.

EROFS support allows for LZ4 decompression to happen in a place so that data decompression can be done without any memory copies. This, of course, is helping outperformance. Furthermore, we also add the compression support called z_erofs. “On kirin 980 platform, sequential read is slightly improved to 778MiB/s after the new decompression backend is used compared with Kirin 970”

EROFS support allows for LZ4 decompression to happen in a place so that data decompression can be done without any memory copies. This, of course, is helping outperformance. Furthermore, we also add the compression support called z_erofs. “On kirin 980 platform, sequential read is slightly improved to 778MiB/s after the new decompression backend is used compared with Kirin 970”

Check out more about EROFS in the video linked below.

Android 13, EROFS and Huawei:

Following its introduction in EMUI 9.1, the EROFS file system was formally merged into the mainline kernel with Linux kernel v5.4. in the same year. However, the file system remained unused till mid-2022 by other Android device makers due to some Android kernel version backward compatibility issues.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Later on, Google resolved those kernel-related issues by bringing some changes to Android Kernel starting Android 12 and then formed a required base for EROFS support with the upcoming Android 13. Therefore, every Android device launching with Android 13 will surely be using EROFS as the main file system.



Published

on

By

Huawei and Android have gone hand to hand for years and the Chinese tech firm has made many changes to evolve throughout the time. But after the events of the U.S. entity list, Huawei had to give up on adapting fully to Google Mobile Services (GMS) and Android.

Therefore, Huawei still uses Android 10 as the base of EMUI 12, which first came into action with EMUI 10 in 2019. However, we are looking forward to the consumers and their deeds to get something new.

Although, Huawei is providing plenty of new features with EMUI 12 but what do you think if the company should start using Android 13 as the base of the upcoming EMUI 13.



How?

Android is open-source software, which means anyone can download and modify the project. Although, it may need certification to use Google’s core services such as GMS (which, Huawei cannot obtain) but the Android is still under the reach of the Chinese tech maker.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Also, Huawei is already using Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Android 10 since EMUI 10, so using the Android 13 won’t be a hassle for the firm. However, there are some speculations that might hit our theory into the proceedings.

First, Huawei cannot use the latest Android version as it may bring instability for older smartphones such as Android 13, due to hardware limitations and needs to be optimized heavily. Second, it could cripple the GMS certificate in phones that already have GMS applications.



Another one is that Huawei doesn’t want to use Android 13 because it is switching HarmonyOS as the base of EMUI sooner or later for global users.

From a consumer’s perspective, old devices have been upgrading for a long time, and devices such as Huawei P30 and Mate 20 are still running robust in users’ hands. Therefore, Huawei has seeded EMUI 12 software for them to refresh the user experience and bring them closer to the HarmonyOS user interface.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Currently, we cannot say, what’s coming next from the Chinese tech maker but we’ll have to find out more on this matter.

So, what do you think, should Huawei use Android 13 in the next EMUI version? Let us know in the poll below.

Huawei should use Android 13? #Huawei #Android #Android13

— HC Newsroom (@HCNewsroom) May 18, 2022

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Published

on

By

Google is making efforts to break down the path of apps sideloading with the newest Android 13 operating system. By doing so, the company will mark a full stop on all the ways that grant access to some accessibilities services.

According to the reports, Android 13 has initiated a new move for sideloading apps. As a result, it will become difficult for the users to install the applications outside of the official Play Store. However, Google defines a big reason for taking this step.

The reason behind this Restriction:

When a user performs any task out of the legal platform, it gives rise to several risks for the system. Google explains that when an individual installs any application from an APK file, it opens the gate for various phishing attacks and malware to enter the device. Thus, it becomes very easy for spammers to hack the internal system and read confidential matters.



Users can still use Accessibility Services

Although the US manufacturer is trying to shield the privacy of its users, it hadn’t closed the access completely. Individuals still have a choice to sideload the applications. Users can enable or disable the dialog box question for the restricted apps accordingly. Further, users can activate the access in the “allow restricted settings”.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A notable point that appears here is that Google is only making restrictions over the sideloading apps with Andriod 13. However, other fields like F-Droid and Amazon Stores would not show any such prohibition while installing such stuff.

The changes in these regulations might take place in the time ahead with a stable release of Android 13. But for now, the company is strongly denying the allowance of sideloading apps. One can see this ultimate variation with the call recording applications.

(Source)

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Copyright © 2022 Huaweicentral.com

source