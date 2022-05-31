BIGG BOSS on Disney Plus Hotstar – Mirchi9

Ads

Disney Plus Hotstar comes forth with a sensational show for the Telugu Audience yet again, Bigg Boss. The show is about to start a new buzz in the OTT world as it airs exclusively on the streaming platform.

Bigg Boss, known for the high dose of drama and excitement, has managed to capture the attention and love of the audience successfully in the limited window that it airs. Now that it is available to watch 24 hours, it is undeniably going to achieve phenomenal popularity.

The makers have roped in the former Bigg Boss Television host, Superstar Nagarjuna, which has only added to the excitement. The ardent Bigg Boss lovers are eager to watch Nagarjuna’s entertaining reactions to the quirky contestants and intriguing happenings of the house.

Starting on February 26th, at 6 PM, the show is all set to surprise everyone with entertainment that goes beyond what one can usually expect on television.

Watch the drama and full blown chaos while your favourite stars strive to win against each other.

Your beloved show is just a click away and there is no full stop to it.

