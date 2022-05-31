Kia EV6 Electric Crossover Launching On 2nd June – Price Expectations – India Car News

Ads

Kia India is ready to bring in its first electric car on 2nd June 2022 – the Kia EV6. Since the model will come via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, only 100 units will be sold this year. Interested buyers can pre-book the new Kia electric car at a token sum of Rs 3 lakh. There is a cancellation charge of Rs 50,000. The carmaker is reported to receive 300 bookings so far. The EV6 will be retailed via select 15 Kia dealerships across 12 cities.

The Kia EV6 will be made available in top-end GT-Line trim with RWD with single motor and AWD with dual motor setup options. While the former is expected to be priced around Rs 65 lakh, the latter might cost nearly 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here, the new Kia electric car will be offered with 77.4kWh battery pack and two charging options – a 50kWh and a 350kWh. The rear-wheel drive model will be good enough for 229bhp and 350Nm, while the all-wheel drive model will deliver 325bhp with 605Nm. Its battery pack can be charged from 10% to 80% in 73 minutes via 50kWh charger and in 18 minutes via fast 350kWh charger. The South Korean carmaker claims that the Kia EV6 offers an electric range of 528kms (WLTP cycle) on a single charge.

The India-spec EV6 GT-Line will have several advanced features on offer including a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display, connected car tech, a sunroof, two 12.3-inch displays, electronically adjustable front seats, 8 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability program and more. It will also come with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite that will include forward collision assist, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitor.

The new Kia EV6 electric crossover will face challenge from the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

