3 Small-Cap Cryptos for Big Returns: CashFi (CFI), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and – The Jerusalem Post

Small-cap cryptocurrency tokens can often lead to bigger gains but the trick is to accumulate huge quantities at rock bottom prices. Many veteran investors have managed to become millionaires from an investment in Tron (TRX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). You could potentially replicate their success through investment in another upcoming crypto known as the CashFi Token (CFI).

It will target the synthetics assets sector and help users in getting access to DeFi products through integration with multiple blockchain networks. Let’s find out if these three coins could potentially yield good returns in the future.

CashFi introduces Fee-Sharing Reward Model for Users

The CashFi (CFI) Token is a new cryptocurrency that will be available via a presale shortly. You could potentially get higher returns than some similar coins because of its unique fee-sharing structure built into the contract. This will allow users to gain a passive income without actively monitoring their assets all the time. So you don’t need to do anything but simply hold on to your CFI Tokens for receiving additional gains.

The CashFi (CFI) ecosystem will also provide access to liquid staking, NFTs, and synthetic assets. The team of CashFi (CFI) has years of experience in DeFi and has introduced liquid staking where users can delegate their assets through a 1:1 peg version of ERC-20 tokens. This will allow users to access DeFi as their tokens would not be locked for the duration of staking. Liquid staking also helps in bringing down the risk of volatility and users can continue to borrow or engage in other DeFi activities.

The CashFi (CFI) platform will also provide an NFT marketplace where users will be able to trade NFTs with interoperability. Trading on multiple networks will be made easy for CFI NFTs and users will be able to carry out peer-to-peer trades quickly.

Another area where CashFi (CFI) seeks to venture is the current market landscape is synthetic assets trading. Users will be able to trade synthetic assets (tokenized representation of commodities) on the CashFi (CFI) site. It will help in overcoming problems of storage or low liquidity as the CashFi (CFI) platform is cross-chain enabled.

Credit: PR

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Enters the Middle East with Rain integration

The Rain cryptocurrency exchange that operates in the Middle East region has announced the listing of the SHIB Token on its site. This will open more liquidity for the Shiba Inu coin and help in its adoption among more users. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency is the second most popular meme token after Dogecoin.

The Rain exchange is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and is known for its zero trading fee model providing more benefits and better prices for its users. The SHIB Token can also be added along with CashFi Token for a diversified portfolio.

Stable Coins on Tron (TRX) Achieved a Record Trading Volume of $53 billion

The Tron (TRX) powered stable coins managed to reach $53 billion in trading volume on 13 May 2022. Tron (TRX) has also launched a native stable coin known as USDD recently and it will help users in getting access to DeFi solutions on the Tron (TRX) ecosystem. The TRX Token has seen record adoption and has increased its ecosystem to include many diverse dApps. It provides strong competition to other similar networks and has consistently come up with many innovative solutions.

The Tron (TRX) Token can be added along with Shiba Inu and CasFi Token for a well-balanced portfolio that could potentially return big profits in the future.

While cryptocurrencies are a powerful tool for gaining huge returns, you must remember to carry out your own research and find out everything about a token including its use case and future road map before taking an investment decision. The cryptocurrency markets are still developing and tend to react sharply to developing news stories and rumours. However, long-term investing is almost risk-free and as a seasoned investor, you must learn to ignore short-term volatility and accumulate huge volumes at lower prices.

