Foxconn says lockdown impact is ‘rather limited’ amid iPhone 14 delay rumors – 9to5Mac

– May. 31st 2022 5:39 am PT

Last week, rumors about a possible iPhone 14 delay rumors gained traction due to several lockdowns in China in the past few weeks. Now, Foxconn, the iPhone maker, has raised its outlook for the current quarter and 2022 in general by saying it’s improving supply chain stability in the country.



As reported by Nikkei Asia, Foxconn’s chairman Young Liu spoke with shareholders about the lockdown impacts this Tuesday.

“The overall lockdown impact on Foxconn is rather limited. You can tell from our revenues in April, and May’s performance is also better than we estimated,” Liu said, referring to strict COVID containment measures imposed in and around Shanghai.

“Foxconn previously forecast this year would maintain a similar level from last year, after factoring in inflation, war [in Ukraine] and other uncertainties, but now we think the full year will be better than our estimate,” he added.

While Foxconn was just 4% down in revenue in April compared to the previous month, iPhone assembler Pegatron and MacBook maker Quanta Computer saw revenues down 35% and 40%, respectively.

With that in mind, iPhone 14 production seems to be in full swing. For the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to introduce a new design on the Pro models with a hole-punch + pill cutout replacing the current notch.

The iPhone 14 Pro is set to feature the A16 Bionic chip, while the regular models will likely use a revamped version of the A15 processor.

After two years of selling iPhone mini models, rumors point out that this time Apple will offer four iPhone 14 versions with 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes.

While things look bright for Apple and Foxconn, the iPhone maker says it will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in China.

We think such COVID controls will continue to happen, and it is our operational focus to make sure the facilities can keep operating.

Alongside that, Apple is also trying to diversify the production of its lineups apart from China, as you can learn more about it here.

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac.

