Apple-Backed 'Matter' Smart Home Standard Again Delayed Until Fall 2022 – MacRumors

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which includes Apple, Samsung, Google, Amazon, and others, today announced the launch of the “Matter” smart home standard has been delayed until the fall of 2022 (via The Verge).



Matter seeks to unify and simplify the smart home ecosystem with a new interoperable standard. Announced in 2019 as “Project CHiP,” Matter is a unified IP-based connectivity that aims to offer a standard universal protocol for developers to build Internet of Things devices. The Alliance previously sought to release the standard in late 2020. This was then delayed to the second half of 2021, before again being delayed until summer 2022. Now, it has been delayed until the fall of 2022.

The delay is needed to finalize the software development kit (SDK) that device manufacturers will use to incorporate their products into the Matter ecosystem. The CSA is working to improve the SDK so that it works smoothly across the large number of platforms that are adopting Matter, ensuring that there is long-term confidence in the standard.

The updated timeline suggests that Matter-certified devices could still go on sale this year, with 130 devices in 15 categories from 50 companies set to be part of the first roll-out. Companies that are not yet enrolled into the initial phase may need to wait until the end of 2022 or early 2023 to begin testing.

A multitude of smart home accessory makers have signed up to adopt Matter, including Amazon, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Espressif Systems, Eve Systems, Grundfos Holding A/S, Huawei, Infineon Technologies, LEEDARSON, Legrand, Nanoleaf, and others.

