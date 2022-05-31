Mass. man in Tesla cited for going 56 mph over limit on I-89 in New London – The Union Leader

Ads

Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 12:01 pm

NEW LONDON — New Hampshire State Police Troop C began the holiday weekend with a traffic enforcement detail that clocked a Tesla Model 3 at 121 mph on Friday.

About 4:40 p.m., Trooper Eric Fosterling was headed north on I-89 when near Exit 12 in New London he saw a 2021 Tesla Model 3 traveling at an extremely high speed, Troop C said in a news release.

“Trooper Fosterling determined that the vehicle was traveling 121 mph and 56 mph over the posted speed limit,” the said.

Thomas Corvi, 27, of Melrose, Mass., was detained at the scene for a time but eventually released on a summons for reckless operation with a hearing set for 8:30 a.m., Aug. 23, in Newport District Court. Any witnesses to this incident can contact Trooper Fosterling at Eric.J.Fosterling@DOS.NH.GOV.

