Best MacBook for you: Our easy guide to picking the perfect laptop – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Fox Van Allen, Michelle Uy
April 13, 2022 / 11:39 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you’ve gotten curious about Apple MacBooks, we’re here with good news: Apple really does make a laptop for anyone and everyone. No matter if you’re a student who just needs to do homework; a creative who needs to see work in vivid display; a business pro in need of a ton of memory storage; or just somebody who needs to shop for a new air fryer on Amazon, we’ve found the perfect Apple MacBook laptop for you.
Top products in this article:
Best 13-inch MacBook Pro deal: 13″ Apple MacBook Pro, $1,279 (reduced from $1,830)
Best MacBook Air deal: Apple MacBook Air, $1,148 (reduced from $1,249)
Great 16-inch MacBook Pro deal: 16″ Apple MacBook Pro, $2,429 (reduced from $2,499)
Apple is well-known for combining computing power with sleek, almost iconic physical designs. Apple laptops are built to last, thanks to their solid aluminum body. Inside the device, the macOS offers a seamless environment for smooth, time-efficient workflows.
The rumored 2022 versions of the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro didn’t make an appearance at the Apple Spring Event, but there are still amazing models available now.
The good news is, whether you’re a casual user or a professional, you can find an Apple MacBook that’s a good fit for your needs. And you have us to steer you in the right direction. To help, we have rounded up the newest MacBook models for comparison as well as found the best MacBook deals available right now.
The Apple MacBook Air, the Cupertino company’s entry-level MacBook, is a great option for a basic, day-to-day laptop computer. With a 13.3-inch Retina display and a weight of 2.8 pounds, it’s also happens to be the lightest and most portable of the MacBooks. Yet it still retains a premium feel, with an aluminum body (in silver and space gray) and backlit keyboard. It’s powered by Apple’s snappy M1 chip, so it will see you through basic photo editing and light video editing. Its battery also lasts up to 18 hours.
If need a laptop to simply browse the web, edit spreadsheets, take notes in class, watch YouTube or meet on Zoom, the base configuration with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of SSD storage is more than enough to meet your needs.
Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $999
Are you a graphic designer? Do you work most often in a visual medium? Apple also sells an upgraded version of the MacBook Air with an 8-Core GPU (as opposed to a 7-Core GPU) and 512 GB of SSD storage. This is slightly better suited for more graphics-intensive tasks such as photo editing and graphic design, but if you’re considering it at that price, know you’ll likely be better off upgrading to the often-identically-priced MacBook Pro 13-inch.
Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,148 (reduced from $1,249)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with some nice additional features. It boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-Core GPU running fast, plus up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a brighter Retina display. And instead of physical function keys at the top of the backlit keyboard, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a sleek Touch Bar that changes based on what program you’re using.
Like the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB SSD storage. It’s a more powerful machine than the MacBook Air, so it’s better suited for photo and video editing on the go, as well as some light gaming.
13″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $1,279 and up (reduced from $1,299)
If you need a MacBook Pro with more storage space, Apple also sells a version with a 512 GB SSD drive.
13″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,450
The latest model to join the MacBook Pro line, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is a couple of levels above the 13-inch model. This is where the line cements its pro status, with either an M1 Pro or an M1 Max powering it, as well as a variety of ports that creative professionals rely on (including an SDXC card slot) and a 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR display.
Speaking of the display, it boasts 1,600 nits peak brightness, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and P3 wide color gamut — features that a video editor would greatly appreciate.
A 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro powered by an M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU is the current base configuration, and it comes with 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage space. This should offer plenty of power for creative professionals looking for a portable machine that can handle their lighter workloads while on-the-go.
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,949
Need something with more processing and graphical power as well as more storage space for large files? The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16 GB of memory and 1 TB SSD storage may be better suited for you. And it’s current being offered at an impressive discount.
14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,299 (reduced by $200)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro‘s bigger form factor allows it to have a bigger Liquid Retina XDR display, which is a boon for content creators who want to simplify their workflow. Having more screen real estate means you can spread out and have your tools more readily accessible. This premium MacBook Pro comes with a lot of power, with either an M1 Pro or an M1 Max, and up to 64 GB of memory. That’s more than enough power to edit 8K videos. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot — another benefit of its larger size.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro, with its larger screen and more powerful guts, is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop that can handle graphics-intensive applications such as video rendering and CAD with ease. Just bear in mind that it also has a professional-level price tag.
16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,429 (reduced from $2,499)
If you want an even more premium MacBook experience, you can upgrade to an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 32 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage for a few hundred more.
16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 32 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,835
First published on April 13, 2022 / 11:39 AM
The former Trump aide said she’d still even “love to work in the White House again” someday.
“Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive,” he wrote on Instagram.
Former CIA analyst Erika Stith said she suffers from nausea, headaches, blurred vision, and balance and memory issues.
Michael Sussmann was accused of lying to investigators during meeting about now-debunked information linking the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank.
Navarro said he was summoned to testify before a federal grand jury Thursday.
More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday alone, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
Organic strawberries linked to hepatitis A outbreak were sold at HEB, Trader Joe’s and other food stores.
A handful of gas stations are charging $7.25 or more for a gallon of gas as fuel prices hit another record.
If signs prevent one suicide, homicide or unintentional death of a child, they’re worth it, says county legislator.
“Ansol never lived to see any justice,” said Janie Clark, whose husband died last year from a rare blood cancer.
Michael Sussmann was accused of lying to investigators during meeting about now-debunked information linking the Trump Organization and Russia’s Alfa Bank.
Navarro said he was summoned to testify before a federal grand jury Thursday.
The House measure would raise the age for purchasing semiautomatic centerfire rifles from 18 to 21 and ban large-capacity magazines.
At one point, protesters could be heard yelling “do something,” and the president responded “we will” twice.
The White House is looking to Congress for action.
Clinical health psychologist Dr. Natalie Datillo explains how patients can make connections to reduce pain and increase mobility.
Former CIA analyst Erika Stith said she suffers from nausea, headaches, blurred vision, and balance and memory issues.
Americans urged not to eat array of snacks as officials probe salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 16.
“This is a day that we dreamed of for a very long time,” Shanghai government spokeswoman Yin Xin told reporters.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force in April issued guidance that all children and teens ages eight to eighteen years old should be screened for anxiety. Jamie Howard, senior clinical psychologist from the Child Mind Institute, joins “CBS Mornings” to share her tips on helping kids and teenagers with anxiety.
Beijing’s top diplomat is headed home without the comprehensive economic and security agreements he’d hoped for. But if the U.S. doesn’t step up, he’ll be back.
“This is a day that we dreamed of for a very long time,” Shanghai government spokeswoman Yin Xin told reporters.
Climate change and pollution are threatening to wash away the art prehistoric men and women created over 15 millennia.
“It’s not just disinformation,” Ukraine’s Detroit-born former health minister tells CBS News. “It actually has real-life consequences.”
“I will kill the one who killed my brother!” chanted the crowd in a rare challenge to Iran’s ruling Islamic clerics, who are coming under mounting pressure.
“Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive,” he wrote on Instagram.
Jurors started deliberations Friday in Depp’s high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
This is Ericsson’s first Indy 500 win.
In director Baz Luhrmann’s epic musical biopic, Austin Butler brings Elvis Presley to life, from teen rock idol to movie star to Vegas lounge act to enduring pop culture icon.
In director Baz Luhrmann’s epic musical biopic, Austin Butler brings Elvis Presley to life, from young rock idol to movie star to Vegas lounge act. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Butler about becoming a pop culture icon; and with Luhrmann about how Elvis’ ultimately tragic life still holds enduring appeal.
Prices at the pump have hit a record high across the U.S. this holiday weekend, which has caused demand for gas to drop. The Energy Information Administration says the demand for gas has hit its lowest level for this time of the year since 2013, excluding 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Robert Sinclair, the senior manager for AAA Northeast, joins Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss.
IPhone maker is lifting its minimum wage for store employees to $22 per hour, according to a report.
News alleviates investor doubts over billionaire’s resolve, sending Twitter stocks up 5.5% in after-hours trading.
Feds allege the social media service cited security reasons in asking for phone numbers and emails, but used the info for ads.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the school shooting suspect posted several messages about his plans on Facebook minutes before the attack. The company says they were private chat messages. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has the latest on that part of the investigation.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope could soon provide some answers about other planets in the far reaches of the Milky Way. Assistant astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute Néstor Espinoza speaks with CBS News anchor Lana Zak about the what scientists hope to learn from these other planets.
Some sang “We will, we will stop you!” to the tune of Queen’s 1977 rock anthem “We will rock you.” Some glued themselves to their seats.
No non-American has ever touched down on the lunar surface, and Japan has previously said it hopes to achieve a Moon landing by the end of this decade.
The Carcinus maenas — or “raving mad crab” — preys on juvenile clams, out-competes native crab species and wreaks havoc on marine ecosystems.
The ocean is more acidic than it’s been in 26,000 years and hotter than ever as greenhouse gases continue to flood the atmosphere. Here’s what it could mean for the climate crisis.
Michael Lewis, 61, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 1984 fatal shooting of Brian Watson.
The police response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting has come under major scrutiny. It took officers more than an hour to enter the classroom and kill the gunman, and critics are raising questions about that timeline. Retired FBI Special Agent Doug Kouns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about the response and how officers are trained to deal with active shooter situations.
Laxami Manochat’s dismembered corpse was found in a suitcase loaded with stones and tossed into the Mae Klong River.
The tabernacle, a box containing Holy Communion items, was made of 18-carat gold and decorated with jewels, police said.
In 2020, police charged him under India’s Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs.
“Amateur and professional astronomers around the world have been tracking its spectacular disintegration for years,” NASA said.
A successful fueling test will clear the way for the moon rocket’s first test flight as early as August.
SpaceX launched 59 small payloads while Boeing wrapped up its Starliner space station flight
For the first time, two U.S. astronaut ferry ships, from two different vendors are docked at space station.
Grounded earlier by software bugs and corroded valves, Boeing says the Starliner is finally ready for flight.
Find out which U.S. metropolis took the top spot on Orkin’s latest “Rattiest Cities” list.
Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush – how do the presidents of our era compare with those who came before?
With compensation reaching up to nearly $10,000 per month, these internships are big deals.
Shooting death rates have skyrocketed since the pandemic, in these states in particular.
A beloved Georgia H.S. teacher went missing in 2005. Over 11 years later, an unexpected arrest — but will we ever know the truth of what happened?
Sir Paul McCartney and best-selling author Tina Brown reflect on the queen’s unprecedented reign. The special airs on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2 on CBS, and will be streaming on Paramount +.
Michael Sussmann, a former attorney for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was found not guilty of allegations that he lied to the FBI. The charges were brought by special counsel John Durham in an investigation that started during the Trump administration. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, discussed the breaking news.
The Supreme Court is set to issue decisions on 33 cases by the end of the 2021-22 term the ends in the next weeks.Those cases include a decision on overturning Roe v. Wade and a major gun rights case about concealed carry weapons. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levison breaks down what decisions could be issued.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy are meeting Tuesday to create a basic framework for gun legislation that could garner enough GOP support to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns gives an update from Washington.
Michelle Carter texted Conrad Roy on the day of his death. What did she say? A look at the facts of this unprecedented manslaughter case.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Best MacBook for you: Our easy guide to picking the perfect laptop – CBS News
Watch CBS News