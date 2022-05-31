Google Meet in Classroom gets new features – BusinessLine

Ads

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Google blogged that it has added new features to make Google Classroom video meetings easier and more secure.

The class Meet link will now be accessible on the side of the class stream, so students can join easily and teachers can manage the link from the stream.

“Students will be directed to a waiting room until a teacher has officially joined the class Meet link,” the tech giant explained.

Guests who are not on the class roster will have to “ask to join” and be admitted by the teacher to keep out unintended participants.

All designated co-teachers will automatically be the co-hosts in the meeting.

“This moderation tool will enable co-hosts to start the meeting with the same Meet link without the class teacher needing to be present,” it said.

“Overall, teachers and students will have a smoother and more secure experience while using Google Classroom and Google Meet,” it said.

Users must note that after a Meet link is generated, if a co-teacher is added or removed, they must regenerate the Meet link to update the host status. Google is working to allow auto-updates by the end of the year.

The new features will be available as a core service to Google Workspace Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus.

It will be available as an additional service for Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

