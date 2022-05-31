Your parked Tesla will soon automatically close its windows when it starts to rain. Here's a workaround so you can do it today – Drive Tesla Canada

Ads

Elon Musk has said yes to adding a new feature that would automatically close your Tesla’s windows if it starts raining while your car is parked.

The request was made by Tesla owner and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta tester Brandon (@brandonee916) this morning, with Musk replying “Sure.”

Sure

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022

However, there are several existing settings already in your car that allows you to basically do the same thing, even when its not raining.

The first thing you need to do is to enable ‘Walk-Away Door Lock’ under the ‘Locks’ menu, which as the name implies, automatically locks your doors and trunks when you leave your car with your phone or keyfob on you.

Then you also want to enable ‘Close Windows on Lock.’ When the both settings are turned on, your car will automatically lock and close the windows when you walk away. If you park in a garage at home, you can also turn on the ‘Exclude Home’ setting.

If you don’t want to turn these features on, you can also set up your car to notify you through your mobile app when you accidentally leave your windows or doors open.

New Location Selected for the Nakusp Supercharger [British Columbia]

City of Victoria dramatically increases its public EV charger fees

Elon Musk has announced Tesla will be holding an artificial intelligence (AI) day where he plans to show off the company’s progress in AI software. In a tweet Monday afternoon, Musk said it will take […]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in Berlin, Germany over the weekend to check on the progress at Giga Berlin. During a visit to the construction site on Monday, Musk was asked by local media how […]

Tesla officially announced in a regulatory filing yesterday the addition of a new member to its Board of Directors, welcoming Japanese investment manager and businessman Hiromichi Mizuno. As the newest director to be appointed after […]

Copyright © 2019-2022 | Drive Tesla Canada

source