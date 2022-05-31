Elon Musk Mocks Web 3.0 Again, Twitter And Dogecoin Co-Founders Join In – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has taken another dig at Web 3.0 technologies, which tout themselves as working on realizing the next version of the Internet.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that he cannot find Web 3.0 anywhere and asked whether anyone has seen it.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, responded to the tweet by suggesting the place where it could be found.

it's somewhere in here pic.twitter.com/l7hj7Sogur

Musk’s tweet also got the attention of Twitter Inc. TWTR co-founder Jack Dorsey, who responded with a cheeky tweet.

Musk, who is a big proponent of Dogecoin and has previously taken digs at Bitcoin BTC/USD supporter Dorsey, responded to the tweet by saying, “m something something.”

m something something

Musk’s reply could apparently be a dig at Metaverse, a hypothesized iteration of the Internet that combines multiple elements of technology such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It may also be a dig at Facebook, which recently rebranded itself as Meta Platforms Inc. FB.

Musk had said earlier on Monday that Web 3.0 is not exactly real and currently seemed “more marketing buzzword than reality.”

I’m not suggesting web3 is real – seems more marketing buzzword than reality right now – just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years. 2051 sounds crazy futuristic!

This came after he promoted a video likening Web3.0 to the early days of the internet.

Why It Matters: Musk has expressed his dislike for Web 3.0 earlier too, tweeting earlier this month that it “sounds like bs.”

He had also mocked vocal proponents of Web 3.0 by sharing a meme on Twitter of the famous "Urinal Etiquette" cartoon.

Web 3.0 is supposed to be a decentralized version of the internet that would run on blockchain and challenge the dominance of tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alphabet Inc.’s Google GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1706 at press time. Bitcoin is up 4.7% during the period to $48,676.71.

