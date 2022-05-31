Google's Acquisition Of Mandiant: Is It Too Late In Cloud Market? – Seeking Alpha

Ads

Google (Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)) is set to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) for $23/share in cash, for a total of $5.4 billion.

As the competition in the cloud market heats up, Google is also looking to take up market share by onboarding more enterprises onto its cloud platform. This is despite rivals Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) being clear winners in the market as of now. (We will get to this later)

Evidently, a key part of the success of any company’s cloud platform lies in the security of the platform in terms of detecting cybersecurity threats and securing private data from potential hackers and malware. This is especially so as businesses begin to move to a virtual work-from-home setting, with hackers seeing this as a potential opportunity. In 2021, there has been a 105% increase in ransomware cyberattacks, showing how in a post-Covid era, the security of any cloud platform is likely paramount to its success. This is where the merger synergies between Google and Mandiant come in.

One of the synergistic areas is XDR or Extended Detection & Response where Mandiant remains vendor-agnostic or is prepared to work with other vendors. Hence, even if customers go to their accustomed service providers like Check Point (CHKP) or Palo Alto (PANW) to protect their information systems, Mandiant remains open to working with them as an additional threat validator. As per its CEO, the objective is to “work together and jointly defend customers”. This fits nicely with Google’s aim to be vendor-agnostic in terms of threat protection for its cloud platform.

In addition, Mandiant also has the Managed Defense service, used for 24/7 coverage of security monitoring and escalation point in case of attack and which also happens to be the best available in the industry. Thinking aloud, the managed defense can be proposed as an additional add-on for customers who have opted for GCP’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), as part of an end-to-end solution. Just XDR and Managed Defense open access to a market of over $45 billion for Google.

The following are the list of acquisition synergies that will likely happen post-acquisition.

At $23 a share, Mandiant would be roughly valued at 9.5x EV/TTM Revenue. Comparatively speaking, the other major software acquisitions are rather varied in their multiples, putting the Mandiant acquisition roughly in the median.

That being said, when compared to Google’s overall cash and short-term investments of $170 billion, it does not really matter whether Google is overpaying or not, for a deal only worth $5.4 billion.

Recently, the DOJ has begun its probe into the acquisition, one of the major obstacles before the deal can be completed. This deal, if approved, would be the second-largest one for Google and is therefore bound to come under scrutiny by regulators. Here, the fact that the Internet search giant is one of the big techs that are already under antitrust scrutiny will not help. For this matter, Mandiant also works for the U.S. government.

However, on a positive note, the fact that Mandiant has already disposed of its FireEye products business and now aims to provide integrations with other security companies like SentinelOne (S) for example may help in obtaining regulatory approval. Thus, it is not like Google turning into a monster cybersecurity play to take on smaller companies, but rather, working together with other market participants and being open to their products in order to tackle sophisticated threats. Moreover, the global information security market is estimated at $170.4 billion in 2022 and remains highly competitive with many players.

Additionally, in a geopolitical environment characterized by increased risks, U.S. regulators may be less inclined to complicate matters for the big tech and simply favor Google’s ability to deploy Mandiant’s espionage detection tools at scale and thus protect the country’s interests. Along the same lines, by addressing the security issue, which is the top concern for cloud adoption, Google should enhance its image as a secure cloud provider in a period characterized by more fears of nation state-backed hackers playing havoc against Western interests, after Russia was punished with severe economic sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine.

In my opinion, it is still unlikely that the deal will ultimately get blocked by the DOJ.

Thus, the acquisition paves the way for an increase in GCP’s revenues which were $5.5 billion for the fourth quarter, after an impressive increase of 45% over the same period last year. More important, by favoring cross-selling whereby GCP clients can add the security and analytics option to their subscriptions, it enables profitable growth into the cybersecurity business for Google.

However, this only begs the question: is it too little too late for Google in the cloud market, as its competitors already have such strong footholds in the market? In the grand scheme of things, although the market position of Google will likely still stay stagnant, this acquisition will go a long way in overturning the current operating loss of $890 million in its cloud platform into a profitable business segment. Ultimately, the cloud market is unlikely to be a winner takes all market, meaning that Google’s cloud platform will nevertheless be a strong provider of profits and cash flows in the near future for Google.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

