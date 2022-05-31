The new Apple MacBook Air drops to an all-time low in 2022 – iLounge

Ads

The latest model of the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip has just dropped to its lowest price ever. It originally costs $999 to purchase one from the Apple Store. However, Amazon is giving it away for just $929 for a limited time only.

The new Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is a pretty sweet machine. It’s got a lot of the features that made the previous model so great, but with some significant improvements.

The biggest change is, of course, the new M1 chip. This gives the MacBook Air a big performance boost, and it’s also more energy-efficient. That means you can get better battery life out of this laptop.

Another big change is the new Retina display. This offers a much higher resolution than the previous display, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. The bezels around the display have been shrunken down as well, making for a more compact overall design.

If you’re looking for a great all-around laptop, the MacBook Air is a great choice. It’s got plenty of power for most users, and it’s still very portable. Plus, the new Retina display is simply stunning. If you can live without some of the Pro features, like Touch Bar and extra ports, this MacBook is a great option.

James Patterson

