Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency prices crash: Key things desi investors must know – India Today

Jump to navigation
Speak Now
Prices of Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies fell on Friday as investors’ appetite faded after Russia stepped up its attack in Ukraine.
Bitcoin was trading at just over $41,400, down by 4.72 per cent. The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, was down by 6.18 per cent at $2,730.
Other cryptocurrencies, XRP was down by 3.65 per cent, Solana fell by 7 per cent, Avalanche was down by 5 per cent, Cardano was down by 5 per cent, Polkadot fell 4 per cent, Stellar fell 5 per cent.
Popular cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin was down by 5 per cent, Polygon fell by 4 per cent and Shiba Inu was down 4 per cent.
Meanwhile, China is all set to approve trials of the central bank digital currency – digital Yuan – in a number of cities and regions. Economic sanctions on Russia have put the spotlight on the potential role of digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
“Bitcoin slipped below US$42,000 in the past 24 hours. The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is trading at US$2,700. Most of the cryptocurrencies in the market are also down as Russia escalates its attack,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex said.
“BTC’s support price holds between US$37,000 to US$40,000. To sustain the recovery phase, buyers must keep BTC above the US$37,000 breakout level. Since there are very few signs of exhaustion, it could keep the short-term buyers active in the crypto market,” Patel said.
ALSO READ | IPO watch: Investors must check 5 upcoming initial public offerings
How India goes to school | Explained in graphics
Anek Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana outshines in this moderately-gripping tale of injustice
87% of applicants granted Indian citizenship hail from Pakistan | RTI Exclusive
SP’s support for Kapil Sibal in Rajya Sabha: Not ‘zero gain’
Watch: PM Modi flies drone at drone festival in Delhi
Sugar Export Ban: Centre Curbs Sugar Export In A Bid To Cool Inflation
7 Army soldiers killed as their vehicle falls into river in Ladakh
DIU Video: India’s Covid-19 Snapshot
Where will the dog go? | Netizens can’t stop asking
Sugar Export Ban: Centre Curbs Sugar Export In A Bid To Cool Inflation
Relieved that the truth has come out: Mukul Rohatgi after Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case
Russians don’t want to negotiate: Fareed Zakaria on Russia-Ukraine war
Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today
Add IndiaToday to Home Screen
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency prices crash: Key things desi investors must know – India Today
Jump to navigation