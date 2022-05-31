Merge Kuya Island is Netmarble's upcoming puzzle-based simulation game heading to Android – GamingonPhone

Ads

Fans of puzzle-based simulation games should keep an eye on Merge Kuya Island. Developed by Netmarble, Merge Kuya Island is scheduled for release on Android and looks like it could be a lot of fun. In Merge Kuya Island, players will be tasked with building and managing their own tropical island. To do this, they will need to complete a variety of puzzles that will allow them to harvest resources, construct buildings, and attract tourists. If you’re looking for something to tide you over until next year, be sure to add Merge Kuya Island to your radar.

Merge Kuya Island is an upcoming puzzle-based simulation game heading to Android devices. Help the Kuya spirits purify their contaminated island by filling it with beautiful flowers and buildings in this relaxing yet strategic game. Merge different resources to level up, collect different Kuyas with different personalities, and decorate the island. The adventure doesn’t stop there – explore different islands and solve puzzles to clear each one.

📢 The PRE-REGISTRATION for Netmarble’s newest game ‘Merge Kuya Island’ has opened!

Purify the polluted island with the help of cute ✨Spirits of the island, Kuya✨!

Only you can save the island!

🔗PRE-REGISTER now! https://t.co/ND1uwPbnUl#MergeKuyaIsland #Netmarble pic.twitter.com/UyD7XMpNsn

From puzzled gameplay to tropical island themes, this game has it all. The gameplay is quite simple, you just need to match the same items and resources to level up, but the game is not that easy because you need to think carefully about each move you make. There are also many different Kuya spirits you can collect in the game. The game also features tropical island themes which look quite beautiful.

Players can also play the game strategically by using different strategies to clear each island adventure. Overall, the game is quite good and if anyone likes puzzle games then they should definitely check it out.

With hundreds of different levels to enjoy, plus unique islands to explore, there is plenty of content available for players of all ages.

Merge Kuya Island is set to release on Android so that everyone can play it and help the Kuya spirits. If you’re looking for a fun and challenging puzzle game to keep you entertained, be sure to pre-register for Merge Kuya Island.

