CoinShares CEO says UST's failure cost the firm $21M – CoinJournal

Ads

Choose your language:

Unable to load latest pricing data, please try again later.

DeFi exposure related to Terra’s stablecoin UST saw CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset firm with billions of assets under management, lose more than $21 million, the firm’s CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti revealed on Tuesday.

The CoinShares chief’s comment on the loss was part of his investor relations message to the company’s clients published in the 2021 Financial Annual Report .

While the loss will be reflected in the company’s Q2 earnings report, Mognetti said he would wait until then or the earnings call scheduled for August to give an update.

According to the CoinShares co-founder, although the firm’s trading activities mean it was not directly exposed to LUNA’s price collapse, it is active in the DeFi space. Thus, when the implosion occurred, it had been exposed to UST via a book it was running.

“Following the events of the last few weeks, we have booked an exceptional loss from our DeFi activities of £17m on liquidating our holding in UST,” he explained.

That’s about $21.4 million lost, but the CoinShares CEO is upbeat that it won’t impact its activities going forward.

“While this obviously impacts on the Group’s performance for Q2, this loss has not had any impact on any of our additional Capital Markets activities, nor does it in any way impact upon the hedging and collateralisation of any of the Groups ETPs.”

Despite the loss, CoinShares looks at it (LUNA’s collapse and the loss) as a humbling experience and “battle scar” that team has learnt from and won’t forget.

The events also gives them the morale focus on providing “the premier investment technology for the digital asset sector.”

Mognetti also says that the company had an “exceptional” 2021, with fiscal year income up more than 500% year-on-year to over £113 million ($142.4 million). However, shareholders might not see the value due to the global macro environment and the company stock’s lack of liquidity.

Terra’s collapse has resulted in the creation of a forked chain LUNA 2.0. The old chain is called Luna Classic (LUNC).

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news.

Unsub anytime

No SPAM ever!

After signing up, you may also receive occasional special offers from us via email. We will never sell or distribute your data to any third parties. View our privacy policy here.

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source