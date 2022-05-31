Five Analogous Details That Connect ‘Stranger Things’ 4 to a Cult Classic 1984 Horror Film – Netflix Junkie

Ads

Season four of Stranger Things was unmistakably a return to the Netflix series’ horror foundations. Season four lived up to the promise. The creators introduced a new enemy who was reminiscent of Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street. But this isn’t the first time producers Matt and Ross Duffer have paid homage to legendary horror films from the 1980s. Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Halloween have all been mentioned in prior seasons.

This time, though, the inspiration was A Nightmare on Elm Street, which inspired not one, not two, but five nods to Wes Craven’s 1984 slasher.

Find out all the references to the horror movie in the new season down below.



Actor Robert Englund is the initial link between Stranger Things and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Englund played Freddy Krueger in multiple Nightmare on Elm Street films. In Stranger Things season 4, Englund reprises his role as Victor Creel, Vecna’s first victim.



Stranger Things season four villain Vecna terrorizes kids in their nightmares, somewhat as Freddy Krueger does. Unlike Freddy, though, Vecna is capable of attacking the scared teenagers when they are awake.

Vecna was Victor Creel’s telekinetic kid before being caught by Dr. Martin Brenner and dubbed “001” or One, as we learned in season four, episode seven.

In a flashback, One is banished into the polluted Upside Down after a confrontation with Eleven at Hawkins Lab, resulting in his metamorphosis into a humanoid monstrosity.



Freddy had an identical past, as revealed in the film, as a human child murderer, who was burnt alive by the victims’ loved ones, leaving his scarred spirit to pursue vengeance.

So in hindsight, both Freddy and Vecna were once humans who, in turn, were turned into monsters.

Eddie Munson, the head of the Dungeons & Dragons organization The Hellfire Club, is played by Stranger Things newbie Joseph Quinn.



While Eddie appears to be a genuine bad guy at first, he is revealed to be a big sweetie, who enjoys rock music and fantasy games.

Eddie reminds us of Rod from A Nightmare on Elm Street, who watches classmate Chrissy being murdered by Vecna and is subsequently accused of murdering the Hawkins High cheerleader (Jesus “Jsu” Garcia).

ALSO READ: The ‘Harry Potter’ Connection of Vecna in ‘Stranger Things’ Is Not Just the Nose

Rod, like Eddie, stands helpless as his lover Tina is murdered in her sleep by an unknown assailant. He is subsequently apprehended and charged with her murder.

Nancy Wheeler is Vecna’s victim as season four, volume one draws to a conclusion, and it can’t be a coincidence. Why do we believe it?



Because Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) is also the name of the final girl in the first Nightmare on Elm Street film, both characters are enigmatic brunettes, who aren’t about to give up without a fight.

Were you guys able to spot any references in Stranger Things that we didn’t mention? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.

You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings.

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.

If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.

source