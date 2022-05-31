‘Story Saver for Instagram’ a new UWP app that let’s you save Instagram Stories – WindowsLatest

Ads

Today the Windows Store had received it’s first app that can save the stories of the Instagram on your Windows 10 PC/Mobile for offline viewing. The app is called “Story Saver for Instagram” and it allows users to save photos and videos from INSTAGRAM STORIES. You can downloads these images/videos and then share them from your phone to other social networking sites. The app is a Universal Windows app that is available on all kinds of Windows devices.

The app will ask you to login to your Instagram account on the startup. After login you will be able to see stories of the users you are following same as in Instagram but you also get a download button below each Story. You can also search for any Instagram account and see it’s stories. This app allows you to see stories of users unanimously with even letting them know.

Well if you are a fan of Stories feature if Instagram then it is a must try app. The app is not free but the free trial of app allows you to watch 10 stores per day. You can download the app from the Windows Store here.

source