5 Best Crypto to Buy Trending on Twitter June 2022 – Business 2 Community

Ads



Crypto-twitter has been pretty active lately as multiple relevant events have sent shockwaves across this large community made up of maximalists, investors, developers, and even detractors.

For investors, Twitter can be a great place to find rare tokens that have built a strong community of supporters who may help lift the price and raise awareness across the social media platform.

Through advanced searches, we have identified 5 popular crypto assets that are currently trending on Twitter. In this article, we will share some insights in regards to why they are being mentioned by a lot of people – including influencers – and how their price is reacting to this rise in popularity.

The popular meme coin has been among the most mentioned digital assets on Twitter today after its anonymous creator – a character known as Ryoshi – deleted all his tweets and blog posts in which he commented about the future of the Shiba ecosystem.

Ryoshi’s disappearance is not a surprise to the community that supports this meme coin as the founder of the project anticipated that one day “he will be gone without notice” in a blog post shared many months ago.

Meanwhile, the project’s lead developer, another anonymous character called Shytoshi Kusama (@ShytoshiKusama), gave his farewell to his peer in a blog post that depicted quotes from Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.

https://t.co/TS2Dl3Zmly

— Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) May 30, 2022

“Ryoshi was, and is, one of the most successful anonymous founders of any project, ever”, Kusama wrote.

The price of Shiba Inu is almost unchanged this morning as the token is gaining 0.1% in early cryptocurrency trading action at $0.00001191 per coin.

With just 12 hours to go for the winners of the first $1 million jackpot and NFT draw to be announced, Lucky Block has progressively become one of the top digital assets trending on Twitter as excitement towards the event keeps rising.

Notable crypto-twitter supporters of LBLOCK include Ronnen (@CryptoRonnen) and Indian actress and Bigg Boss finalist Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) who recently published a video that thus far accumulates over 140,000 views as she explains the top benefits and characteristics of this innovative crypto project.

My secret to getting LUCKY! @luckyblockcoin https://t.co/3YO2j3MgUF#luckyblock #ShehnaazXLuckyBlock #luckyblockcoin pic.twitter.com/tc3G3Na0gl

— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 9, 2022

Lucky Block is a decentralized gaming project that uses the proceeds from a short-term trading tax to build a jackpot that is later on distributed to the winners. Through its native token, LBLOCK, investors have multiple ways to benefit from HODLing.

First, they can be the lucky winners of any of the project’s jackpots. Second, 10% of every jackpot will be distributed among token holders at all times. Moreover, they can benefit from an increase in the price of the native token if gamblers keep being attracted to the project.

The support of influencers and the project’s appealing tokenomics are the reason why LBLOCK is trending on Twitter. So far in May, the price of LBLOCK has risen 51.2% and currently stands at $0.001967 per coin.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

The native token of Terra 2.0 has been in everyone’s mouth today as it is rising nearly 50% in the past 24 hours at $9.91 per coin after LUNA was listed on the popular pure-play cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

However, some top crypto influencers have stated that they have immediately sold the tokens they received via airdrop as part of the launch of Terra’s hard fork.

Sold my $luna that I was airdropped on Binance. Nice.

— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) May 31, 2022

Lark Davis, a popular crypto investor with nearly 1 million followers on the social media platform, is among that crowd.

Just an hour before Davis confirmed that he sold all the LUNA 2 tokens he received on Binance, he commented on rumors that Terra Labs might be working on a new decentralized stablecoin despite the recent collapse of its flagship project UST.





Your capital is at risk.

The price of Cardano is surging nearly 24% this morning at $0.6495 and social media has been flooded with both positive toward the network’s native token – ADA.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, trading volumes have increased sharply in the last 24 hours with nearly $2.8 billion worth of ADA exchanging hands during that period. As a result, the token is currently making up 3% of the entire ecosystem’s trading volume.

Some reports are pointing to the launch of the Lagon’s cross-chain bridge and a subsequent rise in the total valued locked (TVL) within the Cardano network as the primary causes behind this uptick.

This cross-chain bridge will enable investors to transfer tokens between the Ethereum and Cardano networks. The bridge will only support USDC transfers initially but the Lagon developing team expects to incorporate other tokens progressively.

My prediction is that #Cardano will deliver everything it set out to and $ADA will likely outperform in the next bull run…again.

All the critics & misinformation crypto ‘journalists’ will once again be silent as the Cardano community continues to build & succeed.

— Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) May 31, 2022

Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr), the founder of Crypto Capital Venture and a prominent crypto enthusiast with a 200K+ following on Twitter, stated that Cardano will “likely outperform” during the next bullish cycle of the crypto market and he foretold that detractors of the layer-one blockchain will probably remain silent “once again” as the network thrives.





Your capital is at risk.

The meme token depicting one of the world’s most popular canine breeds is rising nearly 3% this morning. POODL was flagged by BSC Daily (@bsc_daily), an account that shares news and updates about the BNB Chain, as one of the BNB-powered projects with the most social media engagement.

TOP #BNBCHAIN PROJECTS WITH HIGHEST SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT$SFM @safemoon $BABY @BabyDogeCoin $CAKE @PancakeSwap $KIBA @KibaInuWorld $FLOKI @RealFlokiInu $PIT @BscPitbull $RISE @EverRise $BANANA @ape_swap $MARVIN @Marvin_Inu $POODL @POODLETOKEN $YOOSHI @yooshi_official pic.twitter.com/YWyHmb6L62

— BSCDaily (@bsc_daily) May 30, 2022

Just days ago, the developing team announced that they have partnered with LakeView Meta – a decentralized metaverse project where all non-fungible tokens (NFT) of the Poodl ecosystem will be available to be exchanged and used.

Similar to other meme tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIBA), the Poodle Token relies on a community of supporters who use clever marketing strategies to attract new investors and progressively build a self-sustainable ecosystem comprised of multiple decentralized solutions.





Your capital is at risk.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Alejandro Arrieche.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Alejandro is a financial analyst who’s been writing news for more than seven years, covering the latest developments in the crypto and stocks spaces. Other publications Alejandro has written for include The Modest Wallet, Buyshares, Capital.com, and LearnBonds.… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

by Mary Lister

by Shane Jones

by Brent Carnduff

by Meredith Wood

by Brian Morris

by Daniel Hopper

by Hassan Mansoor

by Jonathan Furman

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source