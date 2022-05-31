Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 26: Bitcoin up, Dogecoin biggest gainer – Moneycontrol

Ads

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 26 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.12 percent over the last day to $1.87 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours advanced 41.63 percent to $97.60 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $10.79 billion, 11.06 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins hovered around $81.59 billion, which is 83.60 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin‘s price stood at Rs 32.34 lakh, with a dominance of 41.35 percent. This was a 0.12 percent increase over the last day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In international news, the Bank of Canada Chief has said that the Canadian dollar will remain at the centre of the country’s financial system, Reuters reported. This was in response to questions about a Conservative leadership candidate’s pledge to make the country the blockchain capital of the world.

“There are promising benefits from innovation in the financial sector. Having said that, we certainly expect the Canadian dollar will remain at the centre of the Canadian financial system,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony before a committee of the House of Commons.

The Bank of Canada is currently working on its own central bank digital currency, a so-called digital loonie, that could be launched if a private digital tender were to take off as a payment system.

In the corporate corner, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has licenced the Kraken group to operate a regulated virtual asset exchange platform in the financial free zone, Reuters reported. Kraken is the first global virtual assets exchange group in the United Arab Emirates to receive a full financial licence from the ADGM, it said.

Kraken MENA (Middle East and North Africa) aims to provide access to virtual assets through regulated funding, trading, and custodial services in dirhams, UAE’s currency.

Notably, UAE’s main business hub, Dubai, has also been attracting crypto-currency firms as it issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector in March.

