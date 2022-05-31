MacBook Pro 2022 may have OLED — why you shouldn't buy the 2021 models – Laptop Mag

Ads

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us

By Kimberly Gedeon published 11 August 21

MacBook Pro 2022 may ditch mini-LED for OLED

The long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that are reportedly hitting store shelves this year aren’t even out yet, but rumors about the 2022 generation of MacBook Pros are already trickling in. Next year’s MacBook Pros — purportedly 16-inch and 17-inch models — may get outfitted with OLED displays, according to The Elec.

If you’re in the market for a MacBook Pro and you’ve been crossing your fingers for a top-of-the-line display for photo and video editing work, you may want to snub this year’s MacBook Pros and wait for 2022.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s plans to equip next year’s MacBook Pro models with OLED displays. In March, we reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant was poised equip MacBook Pro 2022 units (and an upcoming 10.9-inch iPad model) with OLED panels.



A report from Korean news platform The Elec substantiates this rumor, claiming that Samsung is rounding up OLED displays for the 2022 MacBook Pros. According to TechRadar, the OLED-equipped MacBook Pros are 16-inch and 17-inch models packed with the M1X or M2 chip. As mentioned, if you’re a photo or video editor, you may want to wait for next year’s MacBook Pro launch.

The upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are rumored to have mini-LED technology, which should improve power efficiency, brightness, contrast and black levels, but it’s not as impressive as OLED. Unlike mini-LED panels (and LED-backlit LCD displays), OLED doesn’t require a backlight to illuminate pixels; OLED displays are self-emissive. In other words, each pixel can produce its own light.

OLED offers the best contrast ratio among all the display tech (yes, including mini-LED). OLED displays can achieve a high-contrast ratio because each pixel can be turned off and on individually. This can lead to richer blacks because dark areas can be entirely switched off.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with mini-LED displays are reportedly launching in September or October, but if you’re a professional content creator, consider waiting until 2022.

Check out our oft-updated rumor hubs for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master’s degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire’s business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she’s finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source