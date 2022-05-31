Global MemeCon 2022: Instagram shares top trends and memes from memeaverse in India – Republic World

Ads

While Instagram was originally created as a photo-sharing app, the social media platform is now being largely used for curating reels, and sharing memes among other trending things. Many users hop onto Instagram and enjoy hilarious memes on trending shows, celebrities, dialogues and much more.

Owing to the audience’s love for memes, the Meta owned platform recently shared what’s trending in the memeaverse in India. From comedy memes, topical memes to regional memes, the most popular ‘meme’ types in India were discussed as a part of the second annual Global MemeCon organised by the platform. India’s top creators and meme experts were also invited for anexclusive viewing party in Mumbai.

According to The Indian Express, Facebook India’s director of Media Partnerships, Paras Sharma mentioned, “Trends from the Indian memeaverse highlight how memes fuel culture and we’re glad to share them, so more people in the ecosystem understand the meme space even further.” He shed light on how memes have evolved from photos and GIFs to short videos, remixes, collabs and original audios with the help of Reels.

Some of the most popular meme types in India are as follows –

The top followed meme hashtags in the country are as follows –

Some of the most trending hashtags were –

The topical memes that created a storm of content on Instagram were –

Shark Tank India judge and BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta spoke about the memes built around the show. While talking about how memes attract the youth of today, he said, “#SharkTankMemes is the perfect example, as people meme-d moments and dialogues from the show on Instagram, and pushed it to pop culture status.”

