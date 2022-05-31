Why is Waves (WAVES) crypto buzzing today with over 100% gains? – Kalkine Media

Ads

Helping you make informed decisions on investing, money, equities and personal finance. Seasoned investors or newbie traders, our financial education corner has something for all.

Why is Waves (WAVES) crypto buzzing today with over 100% gains?

Sonal has experience in the field of content development and academic research. At kalkine, At Kalkine, she tracks business news, stock markets, companies, and economic developments in Australia. She has a postgraduate degree in financial management …

Priyabrata Prusty, an analyst-turned-journalist, has nearly two decades of rich experience in various fields of capital market including 8 years in the field of digital journalism. An MBA (Finance) and a CFA level-2 candidate, Priyabrata has worked w…

After plunging by over 90% from its 31 March high of US$54.61 to US$4.39 on 27 May 2022, Waves (WAVES) crypto is showing some signs of pullback in the last 24 hours, in-line with the overall crypto market. At the time of drafting this article, WAVES was trading at US$9.68 per token, up 109% in the last 24 hours with its trading volume surging by a whopping 1768.71% to over US$3 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Worth mentioning here is that in the last 24 hours, the crypto market cap has increased by 5.86% to US$1.31 trillion led by Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest cryptocurrencies, which account for over 60% of the crypto market capitalisation together. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price has gained by over 5% to nearly the US$32k mark while ETH gained by over 6%.

Like Bitcoin and ETH, most other altcoins witnessed strong rebound today. But the recovery in WAVES crypto that we are witnessing today could be because of the announcement made by the Waves team on the USDN revival plan.

Waves Tech, the team that has developed the Waves blockchain and the operator of the WAVES token, announced a revival plan on 27 May after a massive sell-off of USDN, Waves Tech’s native algorithmic stablecoin in the Curve Finance liquidity pool. This selloff led to the de-pegging of the stablecoin from the US dollar at the beginning of last April. On top of this, the liquidity crisis at Vires Finance, a Waves-based lending protocol, also led to the selloff in WAVES crypto.

Also, the recent LUNA/UST crash worsened problems for WAVES and led to a second dollar de-pegging of USDN. These crises caused a massive drop in WAVES token over the past one month.

Suggested reading: Up over 75% in 7 days: All you need to know about TrueBit (TRU) crypto



Image source: © Vladpetrser | Megapixl.com

Now, as part of the revival plan, the Waves team aims to restore the dollar-peg of USDN. The revival plan of Waves team includes the following four things:

-Liquidating whales’ (large) accounts and restoring liquidity to Vires

-Issue a new token to recapitalise the Neutrino Protocol

-Slowly sell USDN collateral over two months

-Return liquidity to the USDN pool using Curve and CRV tokens

The plan of liquidating whales’ accounts and restoring liquidity to Vires Finance could be behind today’s rally in WAVES token.

Waves is a global open-source platform that supports smart contracts and decentralised applications. Launched back in 2016, WAVES became one of the earliest ICO (Initial Coin Offerings) in the crypto industry. It is based on the proof-of-stake consensus that aims at making and improving blockchains in terms of user-friendliness, utility and speed. In addition to this, the crypto project intends to leave minimum carbon footprints.

Over the years, the platform has evolved, and many new features have been introduced compared to the original design.

Waves whitepaper has described the project as a ‘community-based stack of decentralised open-source technologies to build scalable, user-friendly apps.’

Must read: Decoding STEPN crypto and its two tokens – GST and GMT

Risk Disclosure: Trading in cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory, or political events. The laws that apply to crypto products (and how a particular crypto product is regulated) may change. Before deciding to trade in financial instrument or cryptocurrencies you should be fully informed of the risks and costs associated with trading in the financial markets, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and seek professional advice where needed. Kalkine Media cannot and does not represent or guarantee that any of the information/data available here is accurate, reliable, current, complete or appropriate for your needs. Kalkine Media will not accept liability for any loss or damage as a result of your trading or your reliance on the information shared on this website.

Copyright © 2022 Kalkine Media Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ACN:629 651 672 ABN:84 629 651 672

source