Users complain about Instagram not working in 2022 as stories fail to load – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

London, UK – July 30, 2018: The buttons of the photo app Instagram, surrounded by WhatsApp, Facebook, Messages and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.

On March 29, 2022, several people took to social media to confirm their Instagram was not working as some stated their stories were not loading.

Time and again, users have faced problems with Instagram. Usually, it happens when the app is updating. However, recently, some users found out that they were not able to use the platform.

As usual, people decided to take their thoughts to Twitter just to make sure they were not the only ones who were facing the problem.

Unfortunately, there is no concrete answer as to what went wrong. It could be that the app is having a bug that needs fixing. As of now, an official confirmation from Instagram is yet to be announced.

However, as per Down Detector, the app is facing some issues. The concerns around Instagram not working properly started around 1 PM ET. Since then, many people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same.

While for some the app is not loading, others have stated that the stories are not showing up on their feed. It is unclear when this would be fixed.

Usually, an app faces an issue when it is not updated. Fans can head to their App Store or the Play store to ensure the app is up-to-date.

If not, we suggest you update it. You could also try the classic trick of logging out from the app and trying to log back in. While it might sound simple, there have been times when a simple trick such as this has worked wonders.

Reinstalling the app is another method that you could try. Since Instagram has not given a clear answer to what has gone wrong, it is hard to tell how long people will have to wait for the app to be fixed.

Until then, we suggest you hold tight as there are others facing similar problems.

Memes have become a source of entertainment and escape for people. It comes as no surprise that Instagram users decided to rush to Twitter to find out if the app was really down.

While some got the answers they were looking for, others decided to share memes to express their thoughts on Instagram being down. As you wait for the app to be fixed, we have shared some memes that have been flooding Twitter.

nobody:

me: wondering why instagram is not working pic.twitter.com/uTNl3ixtla

Running to twitter to see if anyone insta is working and guess what is not wow Instagram you doing this on a Tuesday pic.twitter.com/8g1UQ1fBou

Mark Zuckerberg trying to find why instagram is not working

#instagramdown #instagramdownagain pic.twitter.com/M4CDXtUMDT

immediately opening twitter any time instagram goes down pic.twitter.com/5x0kGgJt4f

*quickly checks Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everyone else too* pic.twitter.com/e1G9qSz2os

