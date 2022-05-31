iPhone 14 Pro could be made out of titanium alloy, report says – CNET

Ads

Shelby Brown

Staff Writer

Shelby Brown (she/her/hers) is a writer for CNET’s services and software team. She covers tips and tricks for apps and devices, as well as Apple Arcade news.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to be made from titanium alloy and supplied exclusively from Hon Hai of Foxconn, according to a new investors report from JPMorgan Chase, spotted by iPhone Wired earlier Monday. While the iPhone 13 could arrive this fall, the report says the iPhone 14 could launch in the second half of 2022.

Titanium is more resistant to scratches, corrosion and bending while still weighing less than stainless steel. The strength of the material could make etching difficult. It’s also easier to see fingerprint oils on it. Apple is researching anti-fingerprint coatings, according to a February report from MacRumors, fueling the titanium alloy rumors.

The iPhone 14 models will also sport aluminum alloy and stainless steel frames, according to the report. The iPhone 14 is still early in its development cycle, so news could change between now and 2022. CNET reached out to Apple for comment and we’ll update when we hear back.

