Imminent Moves to the Upside Likely for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, According to Top Analyst – Here Are… – The Daily Hodl

A widely-followed crypto strategist and trader is predicting what’s ahead for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana in the next few days.
Michaël van de Poppe tells his 605,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may once again bounce off a key support level and reclaim the psychological level of $30,000 before the month of May expires.
“Please, sir, Bitcoin.”
At time of writing, Bitcoin is changing hands for $29,301, up a little over 1% in the last 24 hours.
Next up is leading smart contract platform Ethereum. Van de Poppe says that ETH must take out its immediate resistance at $1,900 to ignite a short-term rally to $2,250.
“Ethereum has to break through $1,900 to confirm this bullish divergence, but it starts to look a bit better.”
Ethereum is currently valued at $1,804, up less than 1% in the past day.
The last coin on the trader’s radar is fellow smart contract platform Solana (SOL). According to Van de Poppe, SOL appears poised to rally above $46.
At time of writing, SOL is trading at $44.
The crypto strategist is also keeping a close watch on the US equities market and says BTC is likely to follow the recent moves of the S&P500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq (NDX).
“SPX and NDX up 10% on the week. Massive green week there. AMZN and AAPL up 13% on the week too.
Yields and the Dollar showing weakness.
As risk-on assets are running, matter of time until Bitcoin picks up too.”
