American Finances Updates: Claiming Stimulus Checks in the US, $150 Gas Card, SSI Payments… | Marca – Marca English

Our live blog this Saturday, April 30, brings you all the latest financial news from across the USA, including checks being sent out in various states, a pre-loaded Gas Card and Social Security payments

The Powerball numbers for today’s draw have just been released, please check your tickets so you can corroborate the sequence with your ticket, we wish you the best of luck!

The winning numbers for Saturday, April 30th 2022 are: 14 – 21 – 37 – 44 – 63 – 1

To those who are not aware, Elon Musk truly hates the SEC and has an ongoing war against them. They are the Securities and Exchage Commission and Musk just decided to take them to the Supreme Court.

The reason for this is to prevent any further gag orders from them against his business that he considers unconstitutional. Musk has always alleged the SEC has been attacking him on many different fronts.

Under Governor Ron DeSantis, the state of Florida surpassed the state of California as the most expensive one to live in during 2022. Rents in general across the United states have jumped 24 percent nationwide.

But in the state of Florida, these percentages have skyrocketted. Miami jumped 61%, Tampa got a 53% increase, Orlando got a 34% and Jacksonville 32%.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos had an $18 billion loss this past week and that made him fall one spot in the richest people in the world list.

French Luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault took his place with a net worth of $157.7 billion. Bezos’ loss madehim go down from nearly $170 billion to $150 billion. At the very top, Elon Musk remains with $246 billion.

The great state of Texas has reached a decision to punish companies who decide to move away from fossil fuels. A law that punishes companies that boycott energy companies was passed last June.

The rising cost of gasoline, reaching record prices above $4 per gallon, remains a huge concern among Americans, who fear for their finances this year.

Although it was initially thought that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russians, have been the cause of the global economic impact of crude oil, U.S. fuel companies are now being accused of raising prices to take advantage of the timing.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, along with other legislators are requesting new measures to put a limit to this speculation.

For tax years after 2018, the IRS generally allows you to deduct medical expenses if you have unreimbursed medical expenses that total more than 10% of your Adjusted Gross Income. At various stages of care, you can deduct the cost of care from a variety of practitioners.

Keep receipts if you or your dependents have been in the hospital or have had other costly medical or dental expenses as they could help you save money on your taxes. Here’s how the medical expense deduction works and how you can use it to your advantage.

Today cryptocurrencies continue to gain ground in the financial and investment market, with some experts even openly recommending betting on adding these digital tokens to your 401(k) retirement plan, although others question this decision.

This disjunction becomes relevant after the nation’s largest 401(k) plan provider, Fidelity Investments, which manages more than $2.7 trillion in 401(k) plan assets, has made it known that it will allow its clients to put a portion of their retirement savings in Bitcoins, provided their employers approve.

We all know the importance of the 401(k) plan, a retirement savings and investment plan offered by employers that gives employees a tax break on the money they contribute.

However, with the 401(k) plan, being subject to ordinary income tax you will have to pay taxes when you take a 401(k) distribution, an amount based on your tax bracket and, if you are under age 59 1/2, add a 10% early withdrawal penalty in most cases.

The IRS has taken it upon itself to guide the millions of people waiting for their tax refund by creating the online platform Where’s My Refund?

Through this tool you can track the status of your refund, knowing a date when the agency estimates the money will be sent. You only need to enter your social security number, your marital status and the amount of the refund, plus the IRS itself published a video explaining the use of the platform.

Apparently, Musk’s decision to buy Twitter has turned out to be more costly than expected, as the tycoon has decided to sell $4 billion in Tesla shares in order to finance the purchase of the social media company.

As a result of this sale of Tesla stock, its value has decreased by more than nineteen percent compared to last month, which equates to a loss of $35 billion.

Some people in the U.S. have still not received their tax refund, but don’t worry if you filed your tax return close to the deadline.

There is an expected 21-day waiting period to get your money, but there are some reasons why the delay could be taking longer, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) explains.

In Chicago, there are 50,000 $150 Gas Cards that will be offered out for free to help citizens cope with the rising gas prices in the U.S.

This plan is part of an initiative that has been brought forward by Lori Lightfoot, the city’s mayor.

Read more here about the free pre-loaded Gas Card in Chicago.

There is going to be an $850 stimulus check sent out to thousands of citizens in Maine, following the state’s $1.2 billion budget surplus.

The requirements to receive this money is to be a full-time resident in the state of Maine, as well as having filed your state tax return.

Read more here about the Maine stimulus check.

There are monthly $500 checks that are going to be sent out in Chicago, as the city looks to help those in poverty.

There will be 5,000 individuals who receive these checks, and the program will be in place for 12 months.

Read more here about the Chicago stimulus check.

Hello and welcome to our American Finances live blog this Saturday, April 30, in which we look at some of the latest financial news and updates across the United States. This will include focusing on some the benefits programs that are available, as well as any money-saving tips that could come in handy.

Today, we will highlight the monthly $500 checks being sent out to low-income residents in Chicago, in addition to the $150 Gas Cards that are on offer in the city. You can also expect to see an update on the $850 check on offer in the state of Maine, plus any Social Security payments.

As news continue to filter in from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about tax refunds, we will keep you up to date on when you can expect your payment and much more. We will also provide an update on a monthly payment coming as part of the Supplemental Security Income program.

There is a lot to discuss in this Saturday’s live blog on the latest financial news in the U.S., so stay with us to find out what is going on. The most recent updates will be at the top of the updates.

