CA GameFi, Subsidiary of CyberAgent, Announces “ProjectTB” That Delivers “Just Enjoy and Earn” to Players Around the World – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

PRESS RELEASE. CA GameFi Inc., (headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Taro Yamamoto, Represent ative Director; hereafter CA GameFi), a subsidiary of CyberAgent Inc. (headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Susumu Fujita, Representative Director; listed on the TS E’s fist section, Stock Code 4751; hereafter CyberAgent), announced the establishment of a new NFT project “Project TB,” and released its teaser website.

Announcement of “Project TB”

“Project TB” is a NFT project developed by the game business sector of CyberAgent, one of Japan’s largest mobile game developers with sales of 262.7 billion yen ($2.07 billion) in 2021. The project will revolve around GameFi, utilizing the know-how and human resources that the firm owns. With a track-record of producing numerous original titles, CyberAgent Group’s game business will develop a variety of original IP with its unique strategy.

In addition to the participation of members with experience in producing hit titles in the CyberAgent Group’s game business, CA GameFi has formed a business alliance with a specialized company that is well experienced in the DeFi field. Development is internally in progress by making the most of their knowledge.

In the future, CA GameFi plans to promote various IP collaborations with major domestic publishers with whom CyberAgent Group’s game business has strong relationships. It will also continue to expand the development of original IP that stems from GameFi.

With an initial investment of over 1 billion yen ($7.87 million), the project aims to develop a new user base, including not only blockchain game users but also general game players.

The initial goal is to create a “genuinely interesting and long-lasting GameFi” and deliver “Just Enjoy and Earn” to worldwide players.

More details regarding “Project TB” will be released in the future.

▼『Project TB』 Teaser Website https://www.cagamefi.co.jp/service/project_TB

About CA GameFi

CA GameFi was established as a subsidiary of CyberAgent on March 23, 2022. CA GameFi will release blockchain games to the global market including Asia and the United Stat es by leveraging CyberAgent’s strength that has been accumulated through the develop ment of its major game titles.

For inquiry:

CA GameFi Inc., Marketing department,

E-mail: press@cagamefi.co.jp















