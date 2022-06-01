Apple seeds second developer betas for iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7 – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple’s beta program has reached the second developer beta round foriOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, and watchOS 8.7.

The latest builds can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center for participants in the Developer Beta program, as well as via an over-the-air update for hardware already used for beta software. Public beta versions of the developer builds are usually issued within a few days of their counterparts, and can be acquired from the Apple Beta Software Program site.

The second betas arrive after the first round, which occurred on May 18. Apple released iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6 to the public on May 16.

Apple also released HomePod Software Update 15.6 for developers in the closed beta testing program.

So far, it is unclear exactly what features are being changed in the current generation of betas. It is likely that they will be bug fix and performance improvement releases, due to the expected WWDC announcements for new milestone versions.

The second build number for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 is 19G5037d, replacing 19G5027e. The tvOS 15.6 and HomePod software build has updated to 19M5037c from 19M5027c. Lastly, the second watchOS 8.7 beta build is 19U5037d, taking over from 19U5027c.

AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly advise users avoid installing beta software on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, due to the small possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to ensure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating in the first place.

Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at [email protected].

Apple has listed the finalists of the Apple Design Awards for WWDC 2022, with contenders vying to collect one of six award cubes on June 6.

Here's how iOS user interface customization has evolved over the years, before "fresh apps" and new experiences are rumored to appear for customizers at WWDC 2022.

Apple's Safari is now being used by more than 1 billion users around the world, but the milestone was likely hit much earlier than the report claims.

