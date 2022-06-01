Meme Coins to watch out for this year: Mehracki (MKI), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and SafeMoon (SFM) – The Portugal News

Ads

Meme tokens are still cryptocurrency, but as the name implies, they are based on an internet meme or joke.

30 May 2022

Nonetheless, this doesn’t stop them from rising to the top, as many have done. Coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) which was made as a joke, soared in the middle of 2021 with their price skyrocketing while profiting its investors immensely.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) followed in its footsteps as it flew to more than six-good of its initial value. With the release and success of these tokens, more were created and have seen or seem to have the potential to do much more.

One of these is the Mehracki (MKI) token.

Although currently about to launch its presale phase, it seems to have gathered knowledge of the shortcomings of other meme tokens and capitalised on it, equipping its ecosystem with features not only sure to build a loyal and colossal community but also to attract investors to it.

SafeMoon (SFM) generated a frenzy of interest as soon as it was released, with community support being its most important feature.

Unlike its well-known competitors, SafeMoon (SFM) has amassed a sizable community dedicated to seeing the meme coin climb to prominence.

It was designed to withstand volatility by rewarding users and investors who keep their currencies.

SafeMoon (SFM) founders released their first tool, the SafeMoon wallet, in 2021, which has over 500,000 downloads on IOS and Android devices.

As the wallet becomes more widely used, it will inevitably draw more buyers and investors, accelerating its growth.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was founded in 2020 as a joke coin to mock Dogecoin (DOGE) and has effectively advertised itself while avoiding scam allegations and a gradual but steady start.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the top 16 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world, according to market capitalization.

From its debut, it has proved its ability to establish a robust and dedicated community.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is working on ShibaSwap, a decentralised Shiba Inu (SHIB) trading platform (DEX).

SHIB’s popularity soared, much like Dogecoin (DOGE), due to Elon Musk’s tweets regarding the coin. SHIB got more attention and persuaded more investors to join in the project’s success due to its listing on significant cryptocurrency exchanges.

Although its value is currently on a decline, this cryptocurrency is predicted by experts to return to its glory days and attract profits for all its investors. It is one token you should be on the lookout for.

Mehracki (MKI) is a meme coin built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain to be a feel-good token, encouraging fun moments and worry-free activities for people worldwide while generating wealth for investors.



Mehracki (MKI) would provide cheap, quick, and borderless transactions, focusing strategically on feel-good industries such as hospitality or tourism firms.

Also, users will be able to conduct transactions using MKI tokens, manage customer loyalty tokens, avoid costly intermediaries, gain first-hand insight into customer behaviour for improved services, set up a referral and feedback system, and perform other similar tasks.

The NFT community won’t be left behind as Mehracki (MKI) token holders would be given NFTs as rewards for exemplary achievements or milestones reached.

The higher the achievement, the higher the value of the NFT given to you on any NFT marketplace. This paved the way for its users to earn passive income from being a holder.

Although Dogecoin (DOGE) coin is widely regarded as the most popular meme coin, other tokens are well on their way to surpassing it, and although the time is yet unknown, these are the meme tokens to watch out for this year.

