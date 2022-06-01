Microsoft unveils ARM-based Windows 11 tiny PC devkit and native Visual Studio 2022. – guru3d.com

Ads

Microsoft revealed numerous new products as part of the Build 2022 event, all of which aim to broaden the breadth of the ARM architecture.

The Windows 11 on ARM Developer Kit, a small PC produced in collaboration with Qualcomm, is one of the new additions. The Project Volterra PC is equipped with a Snapdragon CPU and an NPU, allowing developers to construct native cloud apps with artificial intelligence capabilities. There are currently no details available regarding the gadget. The PC’s design and size are only known to be similar to the Mac mini. Even the processor’s name has not been revealed, despite the fact that preliminary data indicates that a flagship chip is employed. Project Volterra is Microsoft’s first desktop computer, although the firm has no plans to offer it to the general public. Microsoft will reveal more information about the device “eventually.”

Qualcomm also unveiled a new Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for Windows toolbox to assist developers in exploring AI situations in their applications. Microsoft plans to add NPU capability to the entire Windows platform.

It was also revealed that Microsoft is developing a native version of Visual Studio 2022 for Arm64. The preliminary version of the software will be available in a few weeks, and the final version should be available by the end of the year – concurrently with support for Arm64.NET. While ARM devices could previously run Visual Studio through x64 emulation, some capabilities were not supported, and performance suffered as a result. Microsoft has also created a “native Arm Toolkit,” which contains the following components:

Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 Microsoft Visual Studio Code Windows Terminal Windows Subsystem for Linux Visual C++ Modern.NET 6 with Java Classic.NET Framework Android Subsystem for Windows

