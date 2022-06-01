Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Google Drive With Shortcut Options – Zacks Investment Research

Ads

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Don't Know Your Password?

New to Zacks? Get started here.

Don't Know Your Password?

You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.

If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.

OK Cancel

Image: Bigstock

Zacks Equity Research May 27, 2022

ADI Quick Quote ADI AVT Quick Quote AVT MPWR Quick Quote MPWR GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL

Trades from $1

You follow Analyst Blog – edit

You follow Zacks Equity Research – edit

Zacks Equity Research

Analyst Blog

Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote – Free Report) division Google is leaving no stone unturned to advance its file storage and synchronization service, Google Drive, by bringing innovative capabilities.

Reportedly, Google Drive on the web is getting updated with the required keyboard shortcuts to help users seamlessly manage their files.

Notably, Ctrl + C, Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V shortcuts will work on Google Drive without the need to always use the right-click menu. Moreover, users can open a highlighted file or folder in a new tab using the shortcut Ctrl + Enter.

Per the report, Google Drive’s keyboard shortcuts only work in Google Chrome.

The recent features will be available to customers using Google Workspace and those with personal Google Accounts using Google Chrome.

With the latest capabilities, Alphabet strives to provide an enhanced experience to Google Drive users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Drive in the days ahead.

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Apart from the recent move, GOOGL is set to release new widgets on Google Drive for iOS users.

Additionally, GOOGL is gearing up for rolling out search chips to help users refine their search and locate files faster.

Alphabet recently added a Material You widget on Android 12, allowing users to quickly access the suggested files.

Alphabet’s growing efforts toward Google Drive continue to strengthen the Google Workspace. This, in turn, is driving GOOGL’s momentum across organizations, demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from the latest initiative, GOOGL recently introduced a feature at Gmail that allows users to pause mobile notifications when they are active on the desktop client.

Alphabet also launched advanced features in Google Contacts, whereby the software will help Workspace users know their colleagues better.

In addition, GOOGL unveiled a new feature named Time Insights in Google Calendar to provide a customized experience and help paid Workspace users efficiently manage their time.

Alphabet added features to Google Meet, through which the software provides notification to users in case of echo on video calls.

We believe, the abovementioned endeavors are likely to continue driving the Google Workspace momentum.

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Avnet ( AVT Quick Quote – Free Report) , Monolithic Power Systems ( MPWR Quick Quote – Free Report) and Analog Devices ( ADI Quick Quote – Free Report) . While Avnet and Monolithic Power Systems sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avnet has gained 6.3% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVT is currently projected at 37.2%.

Monolithic Power Systems has gained 18.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for MPWR is currently projected at 25%.

Analog Devices has rallied 0.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.3%.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) – free report >>

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) – free report >>

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) – free report >>

Our experts picked 7 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy stocks with the best chance to skyrocket within the next 30-90 days.

Recent stocks from this report have soared up to +178.7% in 3 months – this month’s picks could be even better. See our report’s 7 new picks today, absolutely FREE.

Privacy Policy | No cost, no obligation to buy anything ever.

This page has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved or endorsed by the companies represented herein. Each of the company logos represented herein are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation; Dow Jones & Company; Nasdaq, Inc.; Forbes Media, LLC; Investor’s Business Daily, Inc.; and Morningstar, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Zacks Investment Research | 10 S Riverside Plaza Suite #1600 | Chicago, IL 60606

At the center of everything we do is a strong commitment to independent research and sharing its profitable discoveries with investors. This dedication to giving investors a trading advantage led to the creation of our proven Zacks Rank stock-rating system. Since 1988 it has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +25.08% per year. These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through April 4, 2022. Zacks Rank stock-rating system returns are computed monthly based on the beginning of the month and end of the month Zacks Rank stock prices plus any dividends received during that particular month. A simple, equally-weighted average return of all Zacks Rank stocks is calculated to determine the monthly return. The monthly returns are then compounded to arrive at the annual return. Only Zacks Rank stocks included in Zacks hypothetical portfolios at the beginning of each month are included in the return calculations. Zacks Ranks stocks can, and often do, change throughout the month. Certain Zacks Rank stocks for which no month-end price was available, pricing information was not collected, or for certain other reasons have been excluded from these return calculations.

Visit Performance Disclosure for information about the performance numbers displayed above.

Visit www.zacksdata.com to get our data and content for your mobile app or website.

Real time prices by BATS. Delayed quotes by Sungard.

NYSE and AMEX data is at least 20 minutes delayed. NASDAQ data is at least 15 minutes delayed.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source