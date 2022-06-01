Instagram Down? Several Users Report Outage as They Are Unable to Post Stories, Not Seeing New Feeds – LatestLY

Ads

Instagram on Sunday night reported an outage as many users across the world reported that they are facing issues posting stories and are unable to see the latest feeds.

The reason for the glitch is not yet identified. Meanwhile, some users even posted that the online photo-sharing and social networking site is working on the web normally. #InstagramDown has started trending on Twitter.

Netizens Post Tweets Complaining Instagram Outage:

Anyone else having problems posting stories on Instagram? #instagram #instagramdown

— Eveey (@eveeyruth) April 2, 2022

#instagramdown

Everyone running towards Twitter to see if insta is down pic.twitter.com/QEm1b8RT6j

— Dhanisha khurana (@KhuranaDhanisha) April 3, 2022

Ads Not me restarting my phone just to make sure Instagram works. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TgysZrAjJp

— Rahuul (@rahuulrr) April 3, 2022

