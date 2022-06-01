Cets on Creck NFT » Price & Everything To Know – Infostor magazine

Ads

Home / NFTs / Cets on Creck NFT » Price & Everything To Know

If you like hanging with the coolest on the street, then Cets on Creck NFTs is your jam! These psychedelics, trippy, and fantastic madness in 6,969 unique NFTs are raging all over the Solana marketplace! If you are an NFT enthusiast looking to invest in some great digital collectibles, the Cets on Creck can be the perfect project!

So what do these badass Cets on Creck NFTs offer? Well, for starters, they are a bunch of no-shits-given hooligans who will offer you anything to get you to join the crew. Raffles/auctions, staking rights, $CRECK tokens, a black market for the $CRECK tokens, and more! When you are a crew member, the world is your digital monster.

So let us begin with a quick trip towards understanding the Cets on Creck NFT mint price and floor price, its roadmap, rarity, Where to buy Cets on Creck NFTs, and more!



As a Cets on Creck NFT holder, you will have a sneak into the future. The lore sets in 2030, where drugs and doping are within legal boundaries. All the cets can buy, sell, and consume all once-illegal substances without fear.

But too much good can be too dull. So these Cets like to run around, stir troubles, and add a stink to their names, just for some clout. These Cets on Creck NFT Solana follow a strong drip game with fabulous hoodies, caps, and accessories! They deal in #CRECK, drink out0of-the-world milk, and rule the Solana blockchain with their paws.

The Cets on Creck NFT project came to light in March 2022! These Cets came out of the bag on 10th March 2022 with 6,969 digital Cets tripping on whatever dope stuff they are on. They are now available on OpenSea and Magic Eden for public minting!



The Cets on Creck NFT roadmap is madness redefined! The Cets team has two goals in mind: short-term and long-term success.

The team has introduced Melk, a crazy trippy drink that can make Cets earn 1.25x more $CRECKs! The team will hold auctions and raffles to gain the $CRECKs that Cets use to trade and deal. Additionally, they are also working towards the Discord DAO for token utility.

As part of the short-term goal, the team will also launch seven legendary NFTs for auctions for all community members! There will also be the chance to breed your Cets on Creck NFTs!

The Cets on Creck project will work towards converting the project into a lifestyle brand by collaborating with real-life fashion brand moguls like Shein. The team will also help various non-family-friendly brands with Web3 marketing channels so they can work with legalized industries.

And lastly, the project’s team has eyes on the Metaverse through 3Dmodel planning!

Must read: VeeFriends Series 2 NFT Price, Date, Everything To Know !!

According to MOONRANK, the official Cets on Creck NFT rarity channel, CET #155 holds the first rank in all of the best traits in store! Next comes CET #1569, having a second place with vivid techno style attributes. Lastly, for 3rd place, CET #1570 with psychedelic splashy art style steals the look!



The Cets on Creck NFT mint price was 2 SOL. There were no gas fees required for minting on 10th March 2022. The project has since garnered an optimistic fan following, with more people joining daily!

On 30th May, the Cets on Creck floor price is at 65 SOL according to the project’s official OpenSea account. The price has been steadily rising, mainly due to the multiple exciting and ambitious roadmap goals that are on the list!

Not to forget, the Cets on Creck NFT project is also planning to offer marketing opportunities to various brands through Web3, making them a friend to many within the industry!

According to the Cets on Creck NFT OpenSea account, the sales volume was 290.1K SOL on 30th May 2022. In the last seven days, the volume of sales for these NFTs has stabilized.

Our Cets on Creck NFT price prediction depends on several factors. The project is ambitious and adheres to community demands whenever possible. Its MELK launch has made it possible to earn reasonable amounts of $CRECK.

The members can also participate in raffles, stake their NFTs, and enjoy breeding them for exciting surprises! In the future, the project will collaborate with various fashion brands, making it a diverse platform for creators and collectors alike.

With such exhilarating goals in store, we feel that the project is sure to skyrocket!

Also, read SolRarity NFT Rarity Checking Tool » Everything On Rarikeys NFTs.

You can mint your Cets on Creck NFTs from the OpenSea platform. These are available on the Solana blockchain, so you need to fill your wallet with SOL before minting! You can use wallets like



Follow

If you love cats, menace, trippy experience, and the blockchain, the Cets on Creck NFTs is your jam. These tokens are your gateway towards exciting staking opportunities, fashion, fun, and cets that are too good to be true!

The Cets on Creck NFT Solana presence gradually spread everywhere on the blockchain. So are you ready to get the taste of money and chaos?

This article is published by Infostor.com (c). If you are looking for upcoming NFTs, Check our NFT Drops Page on Twitter.

Disclaimer: Infostor has no affiliation or relationship with any NFT projects or events unless explicitly stated otherwise. None of the information you read on Infostor should be taken as investment advice.

Shreya Banerjee is a BA degree holder in English honours, a baker, and a passionate gamer. She is a professional content writer who loves to research the latest trends in the FinTech sphere. She is currently researching gaming NFTs to better understand the wonders of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

InfoStor is a high-quality web portal for beginners & advanced users to stay updated with the growing trend in the technology and finance industry.

Copyright © 2022 Infostor

source