How to see the first photo you ever liked on Instagram – News Update

Welcome, Login to your account.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
News Update – Updated News Around the World
Instagram will celebrate its 12th birthday this year, which is just as staggering to think about for the service’s users as for the product itself. Think about when you first joined, years ago, and how much life you’ve lived since then. Marriage, kids, new job, personal growth — it’s likely you’re a completely different person from when you first joined. That’s one reason why people might be fascinated to use a fun tool that lets you jump back in time to check out the very first Instagram post you “liked.”
Instagram itself, of course, has also changed in some pretty major ways since its launch in 2010. Such that the “likes” themselves — that is, the act of scrolling through the main feed and interacting with posted photos — isn’t even the primary way that many users engage with the product anymore. For those people, scrolling through the Stories strip at the top of the app is the primary way they use the app.
That said, there are some simple steps you can follow to find the first Instagram post you liked whenever you first signed up for your account. Which is almost like a fun time capsule, in a way.
Here’s how you do it:
Pretty wild to see your first “like,” right?
I mentioned above, meanwhile, how the nostalgia of the “first Instagram post you liked” is a throwback to a much different Instagram.
Along these lines, Bloomberg has a great piece out penned by Sarah Frier and Brad Stone that takes a look at the Meta-owned platform being having been supplanted in popularity by TikTok. Their piece, to be sure, revisits all the familiar themes. That the Reels feature across Meta properties is just a TikTok knockoff. That the company formerly known as Facebook is treading water, trying to stave off irrelevancy and oblivion by copying the cool kids of social media.
Even Instagram, the darling of the Meta empire, is not immune. Instagram was, in fact, temporarily down for many people on Thursday, May 26. There was a time when it seemed like that kind of thing was talked about with alarm on other social media platforms, whenever it happened. Now? Well, like I said, different days for the platform.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘2048158068807929’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘ViewContent’);
For all the latest Technology News Click Here
For the latest news and updates, follow us on Google News.
Read original article here
Prev Post
Andy Murray shares Wimbledon dragon outfit as he learns first grass season opponent
Next Post
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar Still ‘Up in the Air’ for Money in the Bank
popular posts
Snapdragon 695 vs 680 vs MediaTek Dimensity 810 performance…
What is the origin of Edge’s name?
NASA satellite data helps track ocean microplastics from…
India Olympic hockey points table: Pool A and Pool B full…
Recent Posts
टी-20 सीरीज को बंद करो: रवि शास्त्री बोले- एक साल में खेले…
Dark-Horse Destinations for Top 2022 NHL Free Agents
Rising Food Prices Will Make Obesity Rates Worse, Not Better
‘Shenmue’ creator to release fantasy 3D shooting…
NBA Finals: Scouts break down the Warriors-Celtics matchup
Welcome, Login to your account.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
How to see the first photo you ever liked on Instagram – News Update
Welcome, Login to your account.