What time is Interceptor coming to Netflix? – Netflix Life

INTERCEPTOR. (L) Elsa Pataky as JJ Collins in INTERCEPTOR. Cr. Brook Rushton/Netflix © 2022

Elsa Pataky stars as action heroine JJ Collins in Interceptor, an exciting military movie arriving on Netflix this Friday. Find out exactly what time you can start watching this action-adventure flick as soon as it debuts where you live below!

Directed by novelist Matthew Reilly in his feature directorial debut, Interceptor follows Captain JJ Collins after she finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. When a coordinated attack threatens the base and life as we know it, JJ must take on the charismatic, yet cunning, Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey) a former U.S. military intelligence officer intent on enacting a horrific plan.

Along with directing the movie, Reilly also wrote the script alongside Stuart Beattie. The film is produced by Michael Boughen, Matthew Street and Stuart Beattie, with Chris Hemsworth, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan and Peter D. Graves serving as executive producers.

Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels and Zoe Carides co-star alongside Pataky and Bracey.

Those eager to watch this adrenaline-fueled film where Pataky is a total badass won’t have to wait too much longer. The movie will debut this Friday, June 3, 2022 exclusively on Netflix. As most long-time Netflix subscribers probably know by now, content releases at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

However, if you live outside of the US, you can use the helpful guide below to find out exactly when the movie will release where you live.

Are you looking forward to watching Interceptor this Friday? Keep your eyes peeled for a fun cameo appearance in the movie.

Interceptor starts streaming this Friday, June 3, on Netflix.

