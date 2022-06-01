Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra LOVED by Indians more! Is iPhone 13 Pro done? – HT Tech

Ads

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is loved by Indians! Based on the recent research data from Counterpoint Research, it has been found that Indians have bought more of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra instead of the regular Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The S22 Ultra helped the company dominate the premium smartphone segment costing above Rs. 1 lakh in March 2022. Note that this segment also includes the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max, both of which have been around since last year.

“We have achieved a record milestone of 74 per cent volume market share in greater than 100K segment with our epic Galaxy S22 Ultra. Our success was on account of our ‘3E strategy’ that focused on – Expansion, Experience and Extraction – to win the hearts of Indian consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung also dominated the premium smartphone space with a share of 81 percent and that was helped by the Galaxy S22 series in general. The S22 Ultra played a key role though with its new integrated S Pen feature, that is said to have attracted both previous generation Galaxy S users as well as Galaxy Note users.

“Galaxy S22 series had a great start in India, especially for the Galaxy S22 Ultra that merges Note features with the S-series. As a result of this, the demand was not only driven by the strong installed base of the previous S series users but also from the note users as well. Samsung has a momentum now in the premium segment as our channel checks are indicating a robust demand going into the second quarter as well,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research.

We have reviewed the Galaxy S22 Ultra and found it to be a much better option or buyers in the premium smartphone segment. Compared to the popular Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won us over with its bigger and better display, a superb camera system, a very productive software experience, other than the S Pen stylus.

Not only the smartphones, but Samsung also dominated the tablets and smartwatch space as well. The Galaxy Tab devices helped Samsung capture a share of 73 percent whereas the smartwatch market captured a share of 47 percent.

