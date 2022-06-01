BTC/USD: Maybe the Stock Market Is to Fault for Bitcoin's Recent Doldrums – Bloomberg

Ads

The market-churning drama of the GameStop saga alerted more people than ever to the allure, and risks, of day trading. Can anyone do it? Is now the right time? Here’s what you need to know before diving in.

Crypto, stocks, bonds. Just about everything’s been having a tough time of late. But maybe Bitcoin’s poor performance can be blamed on the equities market.

Bitcoin, which trades 24/7, has largely tended to move higher on weekends, and the coin hasn’t been posting any abnormal moves between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, which are the stock market’s US operating hours during the week. But Monday through Friday, its intraday path looks much different, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Bitcoin was marginally lower at 9:40 a.m. in New York at about $29,180 on Tuesday.

