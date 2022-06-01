Young Adults are Turning to TikTok and Instagram to Learn New Hobbies – Good News Network

Ads

Gen Z are turning to the likes of TikTok and Instagram to learn new hobbies such as creating portraits of pets, roller-skating, and bubble nails—a fingernail art technique.

A poll of 1,500 18-25-year-olds found 72 percent have been inspired to take up a new interest as a direct result of watching clips on popular social media channels.

Of those with a hobby, 53 percent spend at least four hours a week watching them on their smartphones.

Videos of hobbies, and content such as tie-dying and ghost-hunting, have a loyal following among young adults as do ‘how-to’ clips featuring meditation, photography, and extreme make-up.

It also emerged four in 10 have gone behind the camera themselves to share their hobbies on social media.

The poll was commissioned to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, whose spokesperson Annika Bizon, said, “After two years of various lockdowns where our creativity could have been stifled, it’s no surprise we’ve seen an increase in awesome and unconventional hobbies coming from this generation.

“This audience craves expression, turning to social media outlets like never before, to watch, create and share their content.”

Of those who post their own content relating to their hobby on social media, 86 percent said it has been well received.

So much so, they’ve seen their number of followers increase by 21 percent.

Key motivators for sharing include showing off their new skills (26 percent), personal enjoyment (25 percent), and connecting with others (24 percent), while 23 percent do it to learn new things.

A fifth said it took them three months to perfect their hobby content, to ensure followers would like it.

On average, content creators spend an average of four hours a week filming and editing to ensure it’s up to scratch.

As a result of their popularity online, 48 percent have even turned their social media accounts into a business venture.

27-year-old Sophie Taylor from Norfolk, whose hobby is pet portraiture, has done just this. She said, “When everyone started to get a furry friend, I turned my artistic flare towards drawing pets.

“Straight away, friends and family asked me to illustrate their pets and it took off into an online business that I could easily manage through my smartphone.”

Another Gen Zer who has managed to make a living from their interest is 22-year-old Angel My Linh, a specialist nail artist from Southeast London. She said, “My content has really taken off through the growing community of followers and I was recently asked to design nails for major artists Tems and Megan Thee Stallion, which is amazing.”

Of those polled, four in 10 described their interests as ‘awesome’, while 32 percent think they are ‘underrated’.

Almost a fifth of those polled, via OnePoll, think their interest makes them feel ‘liberated’ and 37 percent said it makes them feel ‘proud’.

“For me, roller-skating has always been a passion, so I took to social platforms like TikTok to share my moves, tips, and tricks, including dance routines,” 27-year-old DeVante Walters from London said. “Above all else, it is so important to connect with others, through inspiring them to join in, discover their inner talents and have fun with it.”

